Freeway Idol Winners -- Born to Sing!

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2011 --Freeway Lanes’ Freeway Idol singing contest is bringing out the love of music in some special people who were born to sing! Which one of them will become the next Freeway Idol?



Wickliffe Freeway Lanes winner for Week One, Tiffany Howse, says she has been singing and performing since she was eight years old. Same for Lisa Sheets, last week’s winner from Mentor Freeway Lanes. “I remember singing with my mom ever since I was little.” Then, there’s Parma Freeway Lanes winner, Virginia Rush, who shares her love of music in church. For her, singing is healing.



“The performers are so talented, so sincere – it’s really moving!” says Freeway Lanes Bowling Group CEO, Glenn Gable, sponsor of the Freeway Idol singing contest.



Freeway Idol spotlights local talent, giving them a chance to win a share of $6500 in cash prizes. Every week until the end of August, competitions are taking place at Freeway Lanes locations in Solon, Mentor, Wickliffe and Parma. Twenty semifinalists will perform at Freeway Lanes in Solon on the night of August 26th, competing for the grand prize of $3000. The second-place winner gets $2000. Third- and fourth-place winners will take home $1000 and $500.



Come share your singing talent! Contest registrations are still being accepted. But you must hurry – time is running out with just three more weeks to go. Contest details and the registration form are posted on the Freeway Lanes website at http://www.freewaylanes.com. All contestants must be age 18 or over.



Freeway Lanes Bowling Group is an award-winning family-owned business operating five bowling centers in Northeastern Ohio. Freeway Lanes offers a range of family entertainment options including bowling leagues, bocce ball, high definition TV screens, outdoor patios, restaurants with full-service bars, live entertainment, and top-notch meeting and banquet facilities.



Freeway Lanes, Pepsi, Labatt, Ohio Center for Broadcasting, Presque Isle Downs & Casino, Magic Galaxy Entertainment, and bCreative – Graphic Design & Web Boutique