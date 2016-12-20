Freewood Co. Eyewear Launches an Epic Deal on Bamboo Shades

Fort Mill, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2016 --Sunglasses are a truly vital tool in anyone's arsenal of accessories. They provide an excellent and fun-loving look while protecting against damaging Ultra Violet (UV) rays. A common misconception is that shades are only required in the sunny days of summer; however, this is not the case. The glare of winter light off of bright white snow can be just as intense and even more damaging to the eyes. The price of eye-protecting sunglasses varies wildly, ranging from two dollar knock-offs to professionally designed products that cost hundreds of dollars.



Here to make their products accessible for the common man, Freewood Co. Eyewear, a respected name in the world of luxury eyewear, has launched a massive sale exclusively on Kickstarter. This sale contains a minimum discount of thirty-five percent, ensuring that Freewoods are accessible for everyone.



The product on sale is the entire line of Freewood Co.'s CAYMAN premium bamboo collection. These glasses are made with the finest craftsmanship for durability, protection, and style. The handmade bamboo frame makes these glasses extremely durable and lightweight. As a side benefit, they float, perfect for pool parties. The glasses are also equipped with a pair of triple-spoke flex hinges. This feature ensures that the glasses are easily collapsible yet sturdy.



As for the lenses of the CAYMAN collection, they are OASIS Polarized Lenses. These lenses feature a perfect balance of contrast and clarity, providing a unique and lux viewing experience. In addition, the OASIS lenses offer UV protection, keeping the vision of the wearer safe. These lenses come in three colors: Smoke, Amber, and Ice Blue, each of which provide a different tint on life. Those interested in the CAYMAN collection are encouraged to take advantage of the sale as it will only last until the end of the year.



About Freewood Co. Eyewear

Freewood Co. Eyewear was founded with a dedication to quality and excellence. In this regard, every frame produced by the company is handcrafted. Additionally, products come with a custom carrying case. Freewood Co. also holds a commitment to every customer, so every product comes with a lifetime warranty. In turn, clients are able to take their Freewoods on whatever adventures they find without fear of damaging their glasses.



To learn more about Freewood Co. and take advantage of the sale visit the campaign page.