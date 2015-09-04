Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2015 --In a serious freight accident that occurred on Friday morning, August 28, 2015, two freight trains collided in a railroad switch yard located in Tacoma, Washington. Luckily, the accident did not cause any injuries, and other train routes were not affected by the collision. However, the crash did result in a large spill of diesel fuel – between 500 and 1,000 gallons' worth.



Collision While Merging



The accident could be called lucky; unlike many other train crashes that are head-on collisions—and that result in serious injuries or death and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of property damage—this train accident occurred between two freight trains that were heading in the same direction. In fact, both trains were heading north on separate tracks when both trains attempted to merge onto the same track simultaneously, resulting in a collision.



Extent of Damages from Diesel Fuel Spill



The recent diesel fuel spill isn't the first that Washington State has experience as a result of a freight accident this year; in March of 2015, two freight trucks collided while traveling eastbound on Industrial Way, resulting in a diesel fuel spill. However, the earlier spill was much less serious, with only between 50 to 100 gallons of diesel fuel lost.



When spilled, diesel fuel can be an extremely dangerous health hazard. Not only are the fumes incredibly toxic, but diesel fuel is very flammable as well. When exposed to human skin, short-term reactions—like rashes—may result, but long-term reactions are also possible. Long-term exposure to diesel fuel may include the development of health complications or/and diseases such as cancer.



Of course, spilling diesel also has a large environmental impact as well. When spilled, plant and animal species are threatened, and can be so for years if diesel fuel penetrates the soil. Depending upon the area of the spill, diesel fuel may also contaminate ground water and pose a risk for human health as well.



The total cost of damage sustained by the recent freight train collision and diesel fuel spill is unknown. With more freight services in high demand, utilizing safe practices and state-of-the-art technology is essential for accident prevention. Read more about demand for freight and freight rates here: http://www.wtcfs.com/blog/truck-freight-in-high-demand-rates-surge-past-2013-numbers/.



