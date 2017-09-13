FreightCenter Honors Truckers in the Wake of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey

Palm Harbor, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2017 --The day south Florida braced for Hurricane Irma also marked the kick off to Truck Driver Appreciation Week (September 10-16). In the wake of Hurricane Harvey and its devastation to Houston and coastal parts of Texas, the transportation and logistics industry demonstrated fortitude as heavy winds and flooding blocked roads and shuttered supply chains.



As supplies were swept off shelves, truck drivers and carriers worked to expedite deliveries of food, water, fuel, and more throughout the southeastern United States. In response to overwhelming need, the Department of Transportation issued an emergency declaration that suspended driver hours-of-operation regulations. The regulation mandates property-carrying drivers rest between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., and not exceed 70 consecutive hours on duty.



In celebration of truck drivers everywhere, FreightCenter is holding a contest and calling for nominations of the best truck driver. All nominees will receive praise across FreightCenter's social media, but only one winner will get a $100 gift card. The winner will be notified and announced September 18. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.



"Truckers can sometimes be the forgotten hero when it comes to making sure we have food on the table and products to sell consumers. We hope this week highlights the work of these men and women. We hope this fun contest can spearhead the conversation for acknowledging the significant role that truckers play in American life," said Matthew Brosious, FreightCenter CEO.



FreightCenter is offering a special rate to shipments headed to areas impacted by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey. To book a relief shipment, please call 844-212-SHIP or request a quote online at https://www.freightcenter.com/camp/hurricane-disaster-relief.