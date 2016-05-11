French Comedians Star Michel Boujenah Continues His U.S Tour with High Success (Special Guest Announcement)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2016 --One of the favorite French comedians star Michel Boujenah has started his US tour with very much high success and Sold Out evenings.



San Francisco – May 9th 2016 @ Theatre du Lycee Francais

Los Angeles – May 10th 2016 @ El Rey Theater

Miami – May 15th 2016 @ The Fillmore

New York – May 16th 2016 @Gramercy Theatre (Special Guest Star DAVID SERERO)

Montréal – May 17th 2016 @ L'Olympia



The tour is produced by SILVERPROD and Entourage Entertainment Corp and iProdUSA.



Michel Boujenah himself wrote all his one man shows. Originating from Tunisia, he began his career in theater in 1972, and became famous in 1984 thanks to the film by Coline Serreau, "Three Men and a basket". He alternates the comedies on the big screen and shows on stage where he describes with affection and offbeat humor morals of our society. Michel Boujenah is one of the most French comedian of all time.



New York Performance of May 16th 2016 will take place at the Gramercy Theatre and will feature baritone DAVID SERERO as Guest Star who will perform before Mr Boujenah's performance.



The performances are in French language.



Born in Paris, David Serero is an internationally known Opera Singer and Actor who has performed more than 1,000 concerts worldwide and starred in more than 100 films. He has appeared on Off Broadway and on West End. He recently performed in New York the roles of Shylock (Merchant of Venice), Nabucco (Nabucco), Don Giovanni and Rigoletto both title roles at the Carnegie Hall. In June he will play the title role of Shakespeare's Othello at the Center for Jewish History in New York.



Michel Boujenah USA Tour Website including ticket links: http://www.michelboujenahusa.com



About Michel Boujenah

Michel Boujenah (born 3 November 1952) is a French actor, comedian, film director and screenwriter.



