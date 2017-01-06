French Creative Duo Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Luxury Gold and Design Creations

Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2017 --Design duo and life-long friends, Morgan and Sammy, are launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to bring their innovative Gold and Design concept to a wider audience. The Paris-based designers utilize a brand new technique in creating a beautiful and unique gilded effect using gold leaf. The result is breathtaking works of art that can be used as stunning home statement pieces.



The campaign will help to achieve global appeal for their line of elegant creations and custom-made designs. Morgan and Sammy came up with the idea for their handmade gilding technique after launching their small business, Créatelier Gamme Luxe. The company offers handmade pieces with a focus on luxury liquor and Champagne bottles, adorned with gold leaf. This process inspired their concept of applying gold leaf designs to tempered glass, thus pairing the nobility and fragility of gold with the most elegant canvas available – glass.



Each luxury creation takes between 10 and 20 hours to complete, and far longer for larger projects, which involve 100 or more hours of intensive work. The process begins with a computer image of a photo or design, which is used to create a customized stencil. Next, the gold leaf is applied, usually 22k gold, although 23k, 24k, and white gold can be used as well. Then the stencil is removed, which breaks the gold into form and reveals the design onto transparent or black glass.



For the Kickstarter campaign, the duo is offering their "City Collection"; the skylines of the ten most famous cities in the world from London to Dubai. While the campaign is running, backers for the project can enjoy a set of three pieces for the price of two, as well as other fantastic offers including the Limited Edition creations, "I Hate Street Art," "Lips," and "Take Me to Paris." Pieces from the pair's magnificent oeuvre are also available through the crowdfunding campaign. These creations reflect everything from pop culture to the unpredictability of nature, with each piece capturing the essence of the image through the refined combination of glass and gold.



All work comes with official certificates guaranteeing the "handmade manufacturing" process as well as a "gold certificate," signed by the creators with their signature, WAI, representing the eternal question, "Who Am I?"



To learn more about the unique Gold and Design's gilt pieces or to contribute and become a part of the project, visit the Kickstarter page.



About Morgan and Sammy

The duo behind the breakthrough Gold and Design gilding process grew up together in Paris. With a shared passion for art, design, and architecture, they formed the company, Créatelier Gamme Luxe to offer unique, gold-inspired handmade custom creations. After spending eighteen months perfecting their innovative technique for Gold and Design, they are now providing the world with a totally new approach to design. Under the expert guidance of the pair, two luxury mediums come together to form elegantly powerful works of art.