The owners of sweeetpea and willow understand how important beautifully-crafted furniture is to their customers. That is why, since the day the family owned french furniture store opened for business in 2008, they have pride themselves on offering their customers a large collection of furniture for the entire home that is both attractive and well-made.



For customers who are looking for items like shabby chic furniture putting trust in swp which has developed a well-deserved reputation as one-stop shop for quality and distinctive items that are inspired by some of the best french furniture designers



The owners of the swp also know how crucial it is to take proper care of handcrafted furniture once it has been brought home. That is why they recently released a list of 10 tips that will help homeowners know exactly what they should do to ensure that their furniture will last for years to come.



For example, where the furniture is placed in a room can have a direct effect on the wood and other materials used to make the various pieces.



“Furniture should be placed at least 2 feet away from air conditioning and heating vents,” the article explained, adding that homeowners should also use a shield on their vents if necessary.



Because direct sun is the enemy of fabric, leather and wood, it is also a good idea to close the blinds or curtains during the day if furniture is near a sunny window. Placing furniture in the direct sunlight or too close to fireplaces or heaters will cause the wood to dry out and can negatively impact its appearance.



In addition, regular dusting is critical to maintaining the look of wood furniture. Dust not only looks unattractive, it can also attract moisture which can ruin the furniture. A silicone-free furniture polish and soft cloth are all that is needed to keep furniture dust-free and beautiful. Homeowners should also vacuum their upholstered items with a soft brush and always take the time to blot any spills before they set into the fabric.



About Sweetpea and Willow

Sweetpea and willow feature a wide selection of beautiful french furniture made from only the finest natural materials.