French Health and Wellness Company Plans to Bring the Power of Turmeric Curcumin to the U.S.

"We specialize in organic curcumin, which is the key active ingredient in turmeric, dietary supplements in France," said Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX C+. "Now, we are rolling out in the U.S. our flagship product, CurcuMAXX C+, for your joints."



Turmeric has been used in traditional remedies for more than 4,500 years. Ayurveda, one of the oldest healing systems in the world, has used turmeric since around 500 BCE.



The popularity of turmeric with curcumin continues today.



A 2019 Consumer Reports survey of 2,006 U.S. adults showed that 46 percent "who took turmeric supplements said they did so to treat chronic health problems."



An article on Healthline.com said, "turmeric may be the most effective nutritional supplement in existence."



"Curcumin is the main active ingredient in turmeric. It has powerful anti-inflammatory effects and is a very strong antioxidant," according to Healthline.com.



Healthline.com lists several "evidence-based health benefits of turmeric and curcumin," including:



1) Curcumin is a natural anti-inflammatory compound

2) Turmeric can increase the antioxidant capacity of the body

3) Curcumin may lower your risk of heart disease

4) Arthritis patients respond well to curcumin supplements

5) Curcumin may help delay aging and fight age-related chronic diseases



Lepine said CurcuMAXX C+ comes in capsules and soluble liquids with 210 mg to 319 mg of curcumin.



"All of our CurcuMAXX C+ supplements have high dosages of curcumin," he added. "The problem with many turmeric supplements is that they don't contain enough of the key ingredient."



CurcuMAXX C+ is also not just a company that makes dietary supplements.



"We are a dedicated socially-responsible company that only uses organic turmeric," Lepine said. "We also respect the environment, our workers, and vendors."



Lepine said he is proud that CurcuMAXX C+ has the seals of approval from Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature & Progress, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.



"As a company, CurcuMAXX C+ has core values that it believes in," Lepine said. "We want to keep our environment safe. We also treat all of our vendors with respect and we expect them to uphold the standard of Nature & Progress."



