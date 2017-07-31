Frenchy's Chicken Celebrated as the VIP and Chicken Wing Eating Contest Sponsor of Southern Fried Chicken Fest

Richmond, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2017 --August 12, 2017 will be a heavenly experience in Houston, Texas for lovers of chicken. In exciting news Stack Marketing Group is promoting a fried chicken showdown at Levy Park, Houston, packed with the area's best fried chicken vendors and entertainment. Stack Marketing Group recently announced local favorite Frenchy's Chicken has come on board as VIP sponsor, along with sponsor of the much anticipated Chicken Wing Eating Contest – sure to be a highlight of the evening. The event runs from 4:00PM to 10:00PM.



"This is going to be huge fun," commented a spokesperson from Stack Marketing Group. "There's not much else like it here in Houston and we can't wait to see who wins – and comes out to dive into all the tasty fried chicken creations."



Apart from the chicken wing eating contest, contests will also be held for best fried chicken, most creative fried chicken dish and best side dish.



Fried Chicken Lovers who want VIP treatment at Southern Fried Chicken Fest can stop by Frenchy's Chicken on Scott St. in 3rd Ward Houston to purchase discounted VIP tickets to the festival. Tickets will be available from Saturday, July 29th-August 10th or while supplies last.