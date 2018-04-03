Fresh Ducts Partners with BizIQ

Ogden, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2018 --Fresh Ducts, a company that provides air duct cleaning services in Weber County, UT, announced that it has partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing firm specializing in services for North American small businesses.



By collaborating with BizIQ, Fresh Ducts looks to bolster its web presence and build on its existing customer base throughout the greater Ogden area. BizIQ's strategy focuses primarily on search engine optimization, which allows customers to more easily locate companies such as Fresh Ducts when using Google to find local businesses. In addition, BizIQ has created a new company website for the duct-cleaning service, and its marketing campaign will include bimonthly blog posts and be geared toward encouraging regular connections between the company and its customers.



The new website created by BizIQ for Fresh Ducts prioritizes timely, relevant and informative content related to the company's service offerings. All of the new website content will be professionally written, and the site will offer a number of ways for current and prospective customers to reach out to the company and learn more about dryer vent cleaning in Weber County, UT.



"We are excited to be working with BizIQ to take the next step forward with our digital marketing endeavors," said Russ Golphenee, owner of Fresh Ducts. "These days, any company that doesn't prioritize digital marketing is falling behind its competition. We are excited to be making our digital marketing a priority, and believe it will allow us to connect with our customers on a stronger level than ever before."



Founded in 1993, Fresh Ducts is a family owned and operated business that specializes in duct cleaning and sealing, as well as dryer vent cleaning. For more information about the company and its services, visit http://www.freshducts.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit https://biziq.com/.