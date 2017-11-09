Fresh Flowers, One of Australia's Leading Online Florists, Announces Launch of New Website

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2017 --Fresh Flowers, one of Australia's most established and reputable florists, has announced the launch of their brand new online store in the lead-up to the Christmas and New Year festivities. The new Magento-based platform will feature their best-selling floral bouquets, arrangements, plants and hampers as well as a range of new floral gifts and added online services to choose from.



To celebrate the launch of their online store, Fresh Flowers is offering customers a 20-stem Pretty Pastel bouquet of roses at 50% off*. The offer is applicable until stocks last and can be availed at https://www.freshflowers.com.au/.



The revamped online store dons a fresh, clean look to make flower shopping an enjoyable and rewarding experience for customers.



"As well as a more aesthetically pleasing experience for our customers across mobile, desktop and tablet devices, the website will also provide a more intuitive, effective and pleasing path to purchase. The improved navigation offers a seamless and secure checkout, address validation for fast and accurate delivery and a blog teeming with useful tips and resources on everything floral," said Elisha Booth, Head of Digital and Ecommerce, FreshFlowers.com.au.



Fresh Flowers customers can also enjoy added website features including the ability to set up those "do not forget" calendar reminders that will alert customers when it's time to order their next bouquet or gift hamper. They also now offer customers a Wish List service to help them save and share their favourites for later consideration or with friends and family.



For more information about Fresh Flowers or the new website, please contact Elisha Booth at ebooth@freshflowers.com.au or call 0406 904 602.