Fresh off Its Breakout Crowdfunding Success, Awake Takes the World's Most Sustainable Watch to Indiegogo

As one of the highest funded watches in crowdfunding history, Awake's sustainability message has clearly found an audience. Nearly a thousand backers agree- there is a smarter and more sustainable way to consume goods; with no compromise on design and quality.



"This is the story of old friends with a common desire to make a positive impact on the planet, which they will materialize through their brand. We imagined Awake as a brand of products that inspire us and all share the same philosophy: produce less and better. Our first object is a watch, because it is an object that pleases us, that it accompanies us every day, and that it can testify certain values or engagements," says cofounder Lilian Thisbault. "Awake is a word that perfectly illustrates the genesis of the project: the desire to make people aware of the impact of their consumption on our environment and offer them alternatives to non-environmentally responsible objects, without having to compromise on design or quality."



Sustainability and minimizing the environmental impact is at the core of every design and manufacturing decision of Awake Watches. From reusing existing materials, using the cleanest technologies and limiting transport to the maximum, consumers can rest assure that no potential sustainability detail has been overlooked. Awake Watches are powered by solar technology, straps are created from plastic waste, and the look and feel of each piece in the collection is inspired by the grandeur notes of nature.



"We draw our inspiration from Nature, which remains for us the greatest designer. It is found in our approach as well as in drawing. The universe that we like the most and that greatly influences this first collection is the ocean. An environment particularly affected by pollution, with some 8 million tons of plastic being dumped there each year, creating real continents of waste," adds co-founder Fred LY. "Awake fits very clearly in the sustainable and circular economy. Why always produce more materials when we can produce perfect products using recycled materials? It's up to us to prove that we can offer eco-responsible alternatives to everyday objects. Finally, Awake is already what, by necessity for the planet, any company should be in 10 years: the systematic search for solutions with minimal impact on our environment."



Awake Watches is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://igg.me/at/awakewatches



AWAKE WATCHES was founded early 2018 by two french entrepreneurs who think that there is a smarter and more sustainable way to consume goods. AWAKE WATCHES wants to show that we can create objects with innovative design and very high quality, while still limiting our environmental impact as much as possible



For more information on AWAKE please visit http://www.awakewatches.com/.