Fresh Start Painting Inc. Announces Partnership with BizIQ

Pensacola, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2018 --Fresh Start Painting Inc., a company that specializes in painting, pressure washing, plaster repair, wallpaper installation and removal and other cosmetic home improvement jobs, announced today that it has teamed up with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



In collaborating with BizIQ, Fresh Start Painting Inc. will improve its digital marketing efforts and connect with a brand new audience of customers in Pensacola and beyond. BizIQ is known for implementing a digital strategy focused on search engine optimization, a process that helps online customers better find local businesses like Fresh Start Painting Inc. when they search for companies on Google and other search engines. Additionally, BizIQ has developed a brand new website for the business, as well as a new marketing campaign that will feature bimonthly blog posts and better connections between the business and its clients in the region.



The new company website developed by BizIQ prioritizes relevant, timely and informative content focusing on Fresh Start Painting Inc.'s various home improvement services. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which customers are able to get in touch with the company and learn more about residential exterior painting in Pensacola, FL.



"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to work with BizIQ and improve our digital marketing and overall web presence," said Dan Therrien, owner of Fresh Start Painting Inc. "This is a much-needed step for us moving forward to connect with more customers and help people learn more about the services we provide. We're looking forward to a very beneficial relationship with BizIQ and its team."



About Fresh Start Painting Inc.

Founded in 2006, Fresh Start Painting Inc. offers a variety of home improvement services, both indoor and outdoor. Examples include wallpaper removal and installation, siding installation and painting, interior and exterior painting, plaster repair, fence work, crown molding installation and much more.



Learn more at the company's website, http://freshstartpaintinginc.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.