Freshub Completes Series A Financing Round of $4 Million

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2017 --Freshub, the pioneer of the Smart Kitchen Commerce solution today announced it has completed a multi-step Series A financing round, with the last step of $1.3M bringing the total amount raised under this series to $4M. This round was led by highly credible investors who bring strategic value to the company.



This round of investment positively coincides with the emerging recognition of Smart Kitchen Commerce as a mega market trend and will help Freshub to aggressively expand its sales and marketing efforts as well as enhance product development.



"We are very thrilled with the opportunities granted to us by our investors. We will use the funds to drive company growth via continued innovation in our technology and strengthen relationships with our partners" said Iri Zohar, CEO and founder, Freshub. "Both retailers and manufacturers are looking for ways to establish their presence in the Smart Kitchen. Freshub is well positioned to help them realize this vision."



Our technology provides consumers direct access to their grocery retailers of choice from the comfort of their own homes. This unique technology enables consumers to place grocery orders via natural voice commands, or by simply scanning desired grocery items in front of such display-enabled connected kitchen appliances as refrigerators, microwaves, counter top music players, coffee machines, and more. Freshub helps grocery retailers find the fastest, most cost effective way to secure a competitive edge and claim ownership of all food purchasing decisions – made in the kitchen – and allows appliance manufacturers to add Smart Kitchen Commerce functionality to their appliances, as well as opening up new sales channels and revenue streams.



About Freshub

Freshub is a leading business advisor, technology provider, and systems integrator in the Smart Kitchen Commerce ecosystem. Freshub brings grocery retailers and appliance manufacturers together to make the smart kitchen a reality, offering consumers full access to online supermarkets via kitchen appliances such as connected microwaves, kitchen music players, and smart bins. Consumers can add products to their digital shopping cart by simply waving the package in front of the appliance or via voice commands.



For more information visit http://www.freshub.com