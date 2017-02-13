Freshub Connects Grocery Retailers to the IoT-Driven Smart Kitchen

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2017 --Smart Kitchen Commerce pioneer Freshub today announced the launch of Freshub 2.0., capable of seamlessly links grocery retailers and connected appliance manufacturers with consumer kitchens, making the IoT-driven smart kitchen a reality.



Freshub offers consumers direct access to their grocery retailers of choice from the comfort of their own homes. This unique technology enables consumers to place grocery orders via natural voice commands, or by simply scanning desired grocery items in front of such display-enabled connected kitchen appliances as refrigerators, microwaves countertop music players, coffee machines and more.



"With the eGrocery market forecasted to grow to 9% of the market and to a value of $150 billion worldwide by 2025, many players are racing to introduce technology in the kitchen to capture every potential dime, grocery retailers simply cannot afford to lag behind," states Freshub CEO Iri Zohar.



"To maintain relevance and profitability, they must establish persistent brand presence in the emerging Smart Kitchen, make it easy for consumers to do their shopping right from their own kitchen, and secure as large a mind- and wallet-share for their brand as possible."



The first Freshub-enabled device is KitchenHub, manufactured by XtremeMac, a high-end touchscreen-enabled, voice-activated music player that comes bundled with an array of kitchen applications, including grocery shopping, music playback, recipe lookup, cooking timers, weather forecasts and more. Developed specifically to accommodate the unique needs and conditions of today's busy kitchen – dirty hands, wet surfaces and all – the device leverages enhanced UX (User Experience) and features a powerful



NUI (Natural User Interface) enabling users to interact with retailer systems via simple gestures and everyday human actions, such as scanning, touching and speaking out loud.



Freshub is a leading Smart Kitchen Commerce ecosystem business advisor, technology provider and systems integrator. The company brings grocery retailers and appliance manufacturers together to make the smart kitchen a reality, offering direct access to online supermarkets via such kitchen appliances as connected microwaves, countertop music players and smart bins.



For more information, visit http://www.freshub.com.