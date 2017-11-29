Freshub to Add Smart Kitchen Commerce Capabilities to TCL's Innovative Kitchen Assistant

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2017 --Smart Kitchen Commerce pioneer Freshub today announced it has formed a partnership with tech giant TCL, one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, to market a Freshub-enabled voice-controlled personal assistant.



The accelerated momentum of IoT-enabled Smart Kitchen presented the grocery industry with the need to deliver a convenient seamless shopping experience, right from the kitchen. Freshub has rose to the challenge by integrating into the tablet TCL Xess mini, a 15.6 inch all-in-one Android device, so shoppers can enjoy a high quality screen, great sound as well as the most advanced shopping experience from the kitchen.



This partnership is designed to significantly impact the consumer's connected lifestyle and preferences. Consumers are growing increasingly accustomed to always being connected and able to communicate, and to manage and control pretty much every aspect of their lives everywhere, 24 hours a day. It should come as no surprise, then, that they're also increasingly interested in being able to shop anywhere, and at any time, and grocery retailers must consider IoT technology as a potential means to help them cater to these expectations, among other benefits.



"TCL Communication is thrilled to participate in this pioneering initiative. This partnership will allow TCL Communication to solidify its position in the field of Smart Home and Smart Kitchen, leveraging a new, most important layer of intimacy to our relationship with the consumers", says Marc Bernier, Area Director Central Europe, TCL Communication. "We appreciate Freshub's partnership with forward-thinking retailers across the US and Europe, and are happy to be part of this visionary ecosystem."



"TCL is fully aligned with Freshub's goal to connect grocery retailers directly to the consumer in the connected kitchen, and we are excited to make this happen in the U.S. and Europe," said Iri Zohar, CEO of Freshub. "Our collaboration is aiming to make the Smart Kitchen Experience possible for billions of consumers who look for new ways to conveniently shop grocery items, enjoy direct access to their online stores from the comfort of the kitchen, place orders using voice commands, scan product's barcodes or touch the screen to browse a range of leading supermarkets."