Fresno Chiropractor Introduces New Internet-Only Patient Special for Discounted Services

Fresno, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2016 --Dr. Thomas Potigian and the staff at Sunnyside Wellness & Chiropractic Center recently introduced a new internet-only special for local patients in the Fresno, CA area. For a limited time, patients can take advantage of one complete chiropractic consultation, exam, X-rays, and report of findings for only $49. This package deal represents a value of $305 and is the first step for patients to begin their journey to improved health and wellbeing through chiropractic methods.



Patients interested in this new internet-only special for the initial consultation, exam, and report can simply visit the Sunnyside Wellness & Chiropractic Center website, print off the coupon, and bring it to their next appointment.



Dr. Potigian and his staff have a genuine dedication to providing patients with personal care and concern along with tried, tested, and proven chiropractic methods and techniques that help them get out of pain and improve their day-to-day living without any invasive measures or prescription drugs. Dr. Potigian has more than three decades of experience treating patients with sound chiropractic methods, and has helped them overcome a variety of different conditions and ailments including headaches, whiplash, scoliosis, herniated disks, and even infertility.



Chiropractic treatment is based on the principle of locating, analyzing, and correcting vertebral misalignments of the spine that are the root cause of pain and other health ailments affecting the skeletal, muscular, and nerve systems of the body. With the spine and skeletal system alignment, the body is in its ideal state to be able to heal itself from any pain, discomfort, or ailment it may be experiencing.



In addition to standard chiropractic adjustments, Dr. Potigian and his staff also offer services such as rehabilitation therapy, weight loss, and pain management. He is proud to also offer some of the latest chiropractic technology at his office, including the new Impulse iQ Adjusting Instrument. With this technology, Dr. Potigian provides patients with computer-assisted chiropractic adjustments and real-time responses for more precise and accurate care.



About Dr. Potigian

A native of Fresno, Dr. Potigian is proud to serve the members of his home community and help them achieve their ideal level of health. His practice has been awarded as one of the best chiropractic offices in the Fresno area. Dr. Potigian has also co-authored a book that has sold more than 25,000 copies, titled "The World's Best Kept Health Secret Revealed."



For more information about Sunnyside Wellness & Chiropractic Center or to access the new internet-only special discount for patients, please visit www.sunnysidechiropractic.com.