Fresno Chiropractor Shares Insight Into History of Chiropractic Science

Fresno, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2014 --Sunnyside Wellness and Chiropractic Center in Fresno, California has shared an informative look into the history of chiropractic medicine to help dispel some commonly held misconceptions and provide a clearer understanding of chiropractic for those considering treatment for the relief of pain symptoms and to improve overall wellness. Chiropractic care has been present in historical records for thousands of years. Ancient cultures have been treating the spine and joints via physical manipulation since at least 2700 BC, judging by ancient records unearthed in China and Greece. Writings from this time period discuss manipulation of the spinal column and lower extremities to ease symptomatic lower back pain. The Greek physician Hippocrates (460 to 357 BC), whose theories are considered to be the foundation texts for modern medicine, published a treatise concerning the benefits of manual manipulation, declaring to his students, “Get knowledge of the spine, for this is the requisite for many diseases.” Further indication of the ancient practice of chiropractic methods is present in records from Egyptian, Babylonian, Syrian, Japanese, Incan, Mayan and Native American civilizations.



Officially, the profession of chiropractor begins with Daniel David Palmer restoring Harvey Lillard’s hearing by manually adjusting his neck in 1895. Dr. Palmer realized that this indicated a type of viable practice and the study of chiropractic in earnest began development. Dr. Palmer founded the Palmer School of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa in 1897. The Palmer School continues to train modern doctors of chiropractic today. The Palmer method was a widely-used, classical technique for chiropractic adjustment and forms not only the basis of the modernized teaching at the Palmer School, but is practiced in contemporary forms by most general chiropractors today, along with a variety of newer, more specialized and advanced techniques.



Throughout the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, chiropractic has continued to build considerable recognition and scientific support, based on the long-term wellness improvements and abundance of studies that help prove its effectiveness. Many research studies have plainly demonstrated the ultimate value of professional chiropractic care, from the reduction in recurrent healthcare costs for patients, the overall improvement of recovery rates for those having experienced injury or accident, and the increased patient satisfaction and pleasure following chiropractic treatment. One major study conducted in Canada, referred to as the Manga Study (1993), determined that chiropractic care, if practiced regularly and given as an option by more healthcare providers, could potentially save hundreds of millions of dollars annually in work disability payments and direct healthcare costs.



