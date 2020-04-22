Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2020 --PPE2PHL, the non-profit organization founded last month by a team of health-professional students to address the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) shortages faced by their mentors, teachers, friends, and colleagues across the Philadelphia area, is excited to announce a partnership with Freundlich & Littman Attorneys-at-Law in order to immediately help bridge the gap in supplies needed.



To kick off the partnership, Freundlich & Littman donated $2,500 to PPE2PHL, which will be rapidly used to purchase equipment for healthcare facilities most at need within the Greater Philadelphia Area. Additionally, from today until May 2, the law firm will match donations made to PPE2PHL's GoFundMe page, up to $2,500.



"We are so thankful for the overwhelming amount of PPE donations we've received thus far from generous nail salons, dry cleaners, construction companies and other businesses in the area," said Terry Gao, executive director of PPE2PHL. "We were ecstatic when Freundlich & Littman reached out and offered to help us meet our health facilities' needs in an even greater capacity."



"We are proud to support the work of PPE2PHL and their mission to help address the shortage of personal protective equipment in our region," said Gregory Littman, partner, and owner of Freundlich & Littman. "During this pandemic, we all must do what we can to help protect those that are on the frontlines protecting us. We are confident that PPE2PHL will continue to help ensure the protection of healthcare workers in our community."



PPE2PHL began as a grassroots initiative that utilized a volunteer base to reach out to local businesses, secure donations, and coordinate pick-up and drop of the donations. To date, PPE2PHL has collected over 36,000 units of PPE including surgical masks, N95 masks, gloves and face shields. Now as the group has eclipsed over 200 volunteers and, with the interest from kind sponsors such as Freundlich & Littman, they will begin to solicit monetary donations in order to purchase PPE from reputable, vetted suppliers.



If you work at a facility that is in need of PPE, please reach out to PPE2PHL by filling out this form. If you are interested in donating, visit the PPE2PHL GoFundMe page here.



About PPE2PHL

PPE2PHL was founded by a team of health-professional students to address the shortages faced by our mentors, teachers, friends, and colleagues across the City of Philadelphia. PPE2PHL is a grassroots initiative that utilizes a volunteer base of 150+ students to reach out to local businesses, secure donations, and coordinate pick-up and drop of the donations. They have collaborated with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to ensure that donations are being distributed equitably across all of the Federally Approved Health Facilities in the area. Most recently, they began purchasing PPE directly from vetted suppliers in order to greater fill the needs in the area.



About Freundlich & Littman

The law firm of Freundlich & Littman is one of Philadelphia's premier litigation firms. The firm was founded with the mission to aggressively fight for those who can't fight for themselves. From the first moment someone contacts the firm, the highly skilled team at Freundlich & Littman works tirelessly to understand the goals of the case, develop a strategic plan to win, and provide tenacious representation until the matter is resolved. Freundlich & Littman is proud to give back to the community it serves through close work with organizations providing mentorship and resources to those most vulnerable in our community. Their office is located at 1425 Walnut St Suite 200, Philadelphia, PA 19102. philadelphiaattorneylawyer.com