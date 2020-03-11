Freundlich & Littman Litigation Firm Seeks Law Student Applicants for Scholarship

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2020 --Highly esteemed litigation firm Freundlich & Littman (https://philadelphiaattorneylawyer.com) is continuing their commitment to achieving the maximum recovery for their clients and giving back to the community they serve. Freundlich & Littman is proud to introduce the F&L Litigation Scholarship. The scholarship awards $1,000 towards tuition for passionate individuals who are currently attending an accredited United States law school.



"We understand that law school is a significant expense and know how hard it can be for students and their families to make ends meet," said Austin Freundlich, co-founder and partner at Freundlich & Littman. "Our number one priority is to look out for the communities we serve. That's why we became attorneys. This scholarship allows us to help students who share our passion enter the practice of law."



Prospective applicants may apply at this website: https://www.philadelphiaattorneylawyer.com/fl-scholarship-application/