Friday Night Yoga Club Announces Launch Into Boston

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2014 --Friday Night Yoga Club™ (FNYC) brings it's music fueled, nighttime yoga party series to Boston starting on February 28, 2014 through May, 2, 2014 to the area's favorite yoga studios and community venues. Opening night of the event series will be hosted by The Melrose Family YMCA and features top local yoga instructor, Jaishree (aka Deborah Dow-Spielman) and live music by Kalanidhi aka Clarence Dow-Spielman.



Born from one event in Denver, Colorado as an alternative way for the rapidly growing conscious community to spend their Friday night, FNYC is now one of the fastest growing "yoga parties" in the U.S. now in seven cities Los Angeles, Denver, Boulder, Milwaukee, Nashville, San Diego and now Boston.



"I’m originally from Medford, Massachusetts so Boston holds a very special place in my heart,” said Friday Night Yoga Club™ Founder & CEO, Erik Vienneau, now a Denver resident, where he originally started the growing event series. “I'm thrilled to return to my roots bringing our community minded events to Boston, our first FNYC host city on the east coast.”



Each Friday Night Yoga Club™ event features a 75-minute yoga flow guided by some of Boston’s most inspiring yoga teachers accompanied the areas top emerging local musicians. These music-fueled, and often sold out events, offer a perfect night out for yoga, healthy eating and mingling with your local conscious-minded community to the soundtrack of live music. Guests are invited to mingle with local wellness vendors such as Kind Healthy Snacks, Renu Organic Skin Care, Sweet Thoughts and Teatulia.



Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door or Date Night 2-Packs for $35. To purchase tickets and for the complete schedule, please visit www.fridaynightyogaclub.com/boston. 10% of net-profits profits from ticket sales are donated to local Boston nonprofit organizations.



Friday Night Yoga Club™ Boston is locally staffed, supported, produced and managed via the guidance of their parent company, Open Sky Event Marketing, on a mission to create events that promote peace, giving, and well-being on a local and global scale.



For information regarding the event, sponsorship or vendor opportunities, please contact local Boston Event Director Keith Newins at keith@openskyeventmarketing.com. For media inquires or general national information please contact Traci Wallace at 442-222-0724 or at twallace@openskyeventmarketing.com.



About Friday Night Yoga Club™

Friday Night Yoga Club™ is a music fueled, nighttime yoga party featuring a 75-minute yoga flow with your favorite DJ's or live musicians, inspiring yoga teachers, healthy eats and wellness vendors at America's most beloved yoga studios. Whether you make it a night out with your friends, date night or feel like rolling solo, Friday Night Yoga Club, the wintertime sister event to Yoga Rocks the Park, is a perfect night out to flow and mingle with like-minded amazing people to the soundtrack of live music. 10% of new profits from ticket sales are donated to local causes in the cities we operate. www.fridaynightyogaclub.com



About Open Sky Event Marketing

Open Sky Event Marketing, Inc. (OSE) is a leading wellness-industry event production and marketing firm on a mission to create conscious community through the creation of world-class events such as Yoga Rocks the Park & Friday Night Yoga Club, that promote peace, giving, and well-being on a local and global scale. www.openskyeventmarketing.com.



About the Melrose Family YMCA

The Melrose Family YMCA, located at 497 Main Street Melrose, MA, offers community programs and services that provide an opportunity for the positive development that everyone needs to thrive. We invest in developing skills, building relationships, shaping values, and serving the community. It’s really about creating positive experiences that will last a lifetime. We invite you to share in our vision that values and involves all people as a precious resource in our community. www.ymcametronorth.org/locations/melrose/