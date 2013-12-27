Friday Night Yoga Club to Launch in Los Angeles This January

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2013 --Friday Night Yoga Club brings it's music fueled, nighttime yoga party series to Los Angeles, California from January 31 - May 30, 2014 to the area's favorite yoga studios. Opening night of this seven part series will be hosted by Yoga Shelter in Studio City and features top yoga instructor, Eric Paskel and music by world famous DJ Drez.



Born from one event in Denver, Colorado just three years ago as an alternative way for the rapidly growing conscious community to spend their Friday night, Friday Night Yoga Club is now a rapidly growing nationwide event series, offering a perfect night out for yoga, healthy eating and mingling with LA's conscious-minded community to the soundtrack of live music.



Each Friday Night Yoga Club event will feature a 75-minute yoga flow guided by some of the LA's best yoga teachers, accompanied by world-renowned DJ's or live musicians. Guests will also enjoy healthy snacks from local wellness vendors.



The Los Angeles Friday Night Yoga Club seven night series begins on January 31st and runs through May 30, 2014. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. To purchase tickets and for the complete schedule, please visit http://www.fridaynightyogaclub.com. 10% of net-profits profits from ticket sales are donated to local Los Angeles causes.



Friday Night Yoga Club Los Angeles is locally staffed, supported, produced and managed via Open Sky Event Marketing.



About Friday Night Yoga Club

Friday Night Yoga Club is a music fueled, nighttime yoga party featuring a 75-minute yoga flow with your favorite DJ's or live musicians, inspiring yoga teachers, healthy eats and wellness vendors at America's most beloved yoga studios. Whether you make it a night out with your friends, date night or feel like rolling solo, Friday Night Yoga Club, the wintertime sister event to Yoga Rocks the Park, is a perfect night out to flow and mingle with like-minded amazing people to the soundtrack of live music. 10% of net-profits from ticket sales are donated to local causes in the cities we operate. http://www.fridaynightyogaclub.com



About DJ Drez

Drez delves into blending yesterday's roots with the innovative urban beats of today. His gradual evolution from Hip Hop DJ to World Music Taste Maker has blossomed a litany of accomplishments that have garnered Drez the title as one of the highest ranking DJs and producers in LA's underground music scene. When he isn't in the studio producing, spinning at some underground Hip Hop club, or having impromptu late night jam sessions with local artists, you might find him on his mat. Drez is a certified yoga instructor who teaches privately in Los Angeles and spends time helping fellow musicians with their yoga practice at home and when away on tour. In addition, you will see him djing yoga retreats and world music festivals from Europe to Asia or catch the latest on his accomplishments in the pages of magazines ranging from The Source to Yoga Journal. None of this is unusual for a true renaissance man like DJ Drez. http://www.djdrez.com



About Eric Paskel

Eric Paskel, MA, MFCC, is founder and chief guru of Yoga Shelter, a yoga company he created in 2004. With six studios in Michigan and California, and more opening across the country, Paskel travels the world teaching yoga that rocks and awakens, and classes, lectures, retreats and trainings. Eric has taught tens of thousands of yoga classes and trained hundreds of people to teach yoga. He is a yoga teacher and licensed marriage family child therapist who has helped people get healthy and break addictions for more than 20 years. He is a presenter at yoga conferences, speaking on marketing, social media and relationships, and is the personal guru of many Hollywood celebrities. He began a life of introspection in 1986 when he committed to overcoming his own addictions and challenges. Eric has taught stress management courses for Chrysler Corporation and was the inspiration for Real Men Do Yoga. Eric lives in Los Angeles. Learn more at yogashelter.com.



About Open Sky Event Marketing

Open Sky Event Marketing creates, produces and promotes world-class music-fueled, community-minded wellness events throughout the U.S. including Yoga Rocks the Park, Friday Night Yoga Club as well as a wide range of events via Open Sky Presents and Colorado Yoga Events. http://www.openskyeventmarketing.com