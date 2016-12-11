Friendly App Is the Best Way to Make New Friends Through Nearby Events

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2016 --Friendly App, the revolutionary new app that makes it less awkward to make friends through nearby events, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to further scale the project.



Making friends in the digital era can be much more difficult than in previous generations. 'Friendly' is a social platform for people new to an area or just on the lookout to make new friends through nearby events. It can be used to host almost anything from bar group meets, puppy play dates, finding people to travel with, new gym buddy and the list goes on.



"The idea came while spending the majority of my time last year working in Vietnam and struggling to meet other ex-pats to have a beer with on weekends," says founder and CEO Andrew McKay on the inspiration behind the project. "I gave Tinder and a few other dating app's a try which were good but struggled to just find other like minded friends of both sex's which brought me to the idea of 'Friendly'."



Friendly allows users to create almost any event for a private dinner for 2 to a local meet up for up to 20. Event requests are available as well to find like minded people looking to create or join in the same get-together. Group chat is available for users to get acquainted and finalize plans before the big day. The app is complete and free to download on the Apple iOS App store and is beta tested and and out live for the public to download. The majority of the project has been completed and funds raised will be used to continue working towards a 2.0 update as well as to allow development to proceed on the Android version.



"The world is so digitalized now, finding your soulmate will most probably be online and will be the usual response to future generations when asking parents how they met," adds McKay. "The need for physically going up to strangers and having a conversation is a thing of the past with most dating app's. This isn't the case for finding new friends and it's time to move this into the future."



The Friendly App is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2ha4QZv



