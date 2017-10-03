Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2017 --Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing has been a reliable provider of cars for services like Uber and Lyft for a long time. Their users prefer their features over other similar services, and as a result, they have created a long line of loyal customers.



The features and options offered by Friendly - TLC Rentals & Leasing are quite flexible, and many users have found their prices to be affordable and fair. The fact that their cars offer unlimited mileage is another factor why many drivers are considering their services.



Many customers have stated how they have taken away many of the hassles and difficulties involved in tlc car leasing and made the entire process quite fair and simple.



Friendly - TLC Rentals & Leasing has thus become the preferred service to rent tlc cars for a plethora of people, and its intriguing qualities continue to draw attention. With the influx of new customers interested in their services, Friendly - TLC Rentals & Leasing has decided to branch out their services and open a new office for their customers.



With this new office, Friendly - TLC Rentals & Leasing hopes to alleviate any issues faced during the booking and returning of their vehicles, as well provide their customers with a more streamlined and convenient experience when they visit it.



The office is much larger than their previous one – covering over 1600 square feet. They've added a comfortable waiting area for their drivers, offering complementary tea and coffee as well. They aim to provide their customers with a more relaxing and soothing waiting time.



Friendly - TLC Rentals & Leasing also plans on personalizing their services, to fit the specific needs of the TLC drivers; and with a new and larger parking space, drivers will find parking to be a stress-free task. These new measures should make it so that renting tlc ready cars is now easier than ever before.



About Friendly - TLC Rentals & Leasing

Friendly - TLC Rentals & Leasing is a car-renting service that offers TLC ready cars at affordable prices. Their features allow their customers to rent Uber ready cars with great convenience and ease. They believe in meeting the needs of their clients and are thus willing to be flexible in their packages and services.



Friendly - TLC Rentals & Leasing even offers licensing so that even people without a license can rent and use their vehicles. With unlimited mileage, their customers are free to use the vehicles however they like. With a simple 3-step process, renting cars has been made much simpler than ever before.



Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing

718 3rd Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11232

Tel: 718-965-1380

Email: info@friendlytlc.com

Website: http://www.friendlytlc.com

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.