Frisco, TX Chiropractic Office Now Offering Young Living Essential Oils to Help Patients Get Back to Health

Frisco chiropractor Dr. Van Le and his staff at Stonebriar Family Chiropractic are pleased to now offer Young Living Essential Oils in office as another resource to help their patients get back to optimal health. Young Living Essential Oils are known as the world leader in essential oils, offering users high quality and purity. Dr. Le offers these oils in addition to the other chiropractic, acupuncture, and nutrition services provided at Stonebriar Family Chiropractic.



Essential oils are an ancient tradition that have been used for thousands of years, and Young Living Essential Oils has been at the forefront of bringing these powerful health-promoting oils to today's masses. Essential oils have many uses and can help enhance physical wellness while also refining the skin, inspiring a positive emotional state, and purifying the home.



Young Living has developed dozens of different types of essential oils that are all made from the purest state of various herbs and plants that offer a wide range of health benefits. Dr. Le and his staff are uniquely familiar with these various types of essential oils and blends, and can help direct patients towards the specific products that can help improve their unique physical condition or ailment. He can also instruct patients on the most beneficial way to use the oils, whether through topical application, ingestion, or diffusion.



The addition of Young Living Essential Oils to the Stonebriar Family Chiropractic office is part of Dr. Le's commitment to providing superior patient treatment, education, and satisfaction. He treats patients with a wide range of health conditions and ailments, using traditional chiropractic methods as well as other treatments like acupuncture, spinal decompression, nutrition, and more.



Dr. Le and his staff have the overarching goal of helping patients resolve the source of their pain or discomfort rather than just providing solutions to mask the pain, as modern pharmaceuticals often do. Chiropractic services are natural, safe, and effective for treating a variety of different conditions, like back pain, neck pain, low energy levels, extremity pain, and poor overall health. By bringing the spine and nervous system back into alignment, Dr. Le is able to help patients re-discover health and wellness, allowing them to live the type of life they have always wanted without pain or discomfort.



About Dr. Van Le

Dr. Le is a native of Houston and a graduate of Texas Chiropractic College. He has been practicing as a board certified chiropractor, certified acupuncturist, and certified physiotherapist for more than a decade, recently opening Stonebriar Family Chiropractic in 2014. Dr. Le is known for his expertise in treating sports injuries, spinal degeneration, and disc injuries with the latest alternative treatments and non-invasive therapy.



For more information about Dr. Van Le or the Young Living Essential Oils he offers at Stonebriar Family Chiropractic in Frisco, TX, please visit www.stonebriarfamilychiropractic.com.