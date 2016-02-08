From a Mental Institution to Helping Others

Saint Petersburg, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2016 --Swiyyah Woodard, the award-winning author, speaker and noted mental health advocate, announced today that she will be hosting and speaking at a free mental health awareness forum for the community on March 4. The event will take place at the Enoch Davis Center. Affiliated with the Federation of Families of FL Inc., Woodard will deliver a motivational speech and autograph her new book release, "Don't Call Me Crazy! Again." Woodard's first book, "Don't Call Me Crazy!" was inspired by her story of being diagnosed and hospitalized — and then recovering from —Paranoid Schizophrenia.



"This forum is for people who are suffering, as well as their families. The message is that you should always have hope. I am living proof that you can get through these sorts of experiences and emerge back into life," said Woodard. "I am very grateful to the Enoch Davis Center and the Federation of Families of Florida for helping me set up this event."



Woodard's speech will focus on how individuals can reach their dreams regardless of the disability. Between 2003 and 2007, she was hospitalized six times with Paranoid Schizophrenia. Woodard was molested by her brother at five and physically abused by her step-father. The brother that molested her later committed suicide, an event that was of course very devastating for her and her entire family. "After this experience I vowed to make it my mission to help people heal from their past," Woodard added. "If you want to overcome you must forgive others that have hurt you. The person who abused you has moved on with their life but they still have control over you because you're still suffering." Woodard received her BA degree in Psychology in 2001 right before her relapse. She said she never knew how much she would need that degree.



The forum will also feature presentations by Dederick Woodard and Paul Rebein. Mr. Woodard is an author, motivational speaker and workshop facilitator. His goal in life is to change how people experience life. In this workshop he will be equipping families to overcome communication challenges. His new book release is entitled, "Discover U." It equips participants or readers to identify, develop, and manifest their goals. Paul Rebein has a passion for helping people. Driven by his faith and a profound empathy for the people he serves, Paul is known for winning cases and negotiating substantial settlements on his clients' behalf. His 23 years' experience and deep understanding of the law empower him to fight for justice for his clients. Paul has won and favorably settled thousands of cases, ranging from personal injury and auto accident litigation, high-profile civil rights lawsuits, and many cases dealing with the mistreatment of the mentally ill.



This forum, which is free of charge, will be located at the Enoch Davis Center: 1111 18th Avenue S. Saint Petersburg, FL 33705. Friday March 4, 2016 6pm to 8pm.



For more information please contact, Swiyyah Woodard, 727-776-0291, http://www.dontcallmecrazy.com, swiyyahnm@yahoo.com.