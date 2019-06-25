Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2019 --A century ago before , the Bauhaus movement revolutionized modern art by bringing new ideas about design into contact with everyday life. Growing out of an art and crafts school led by Gropius, the movement continued even after the Nazis shut down his schools. In German, "Hausbau" is the word for construction, literally "building of house." Inspired by medieval craft guilds, Gropius flipped the two syllables, so his school was named "house of building."



The simple lines and abstract shapes characteristic of Bauhaus design became the foundation of much that followed in art, architecture, and interior design.



Today this extraordinary movement of visual creativity can come to life in your own home, with easy-to-install Bauhaus wall murals and removable wallpaper from Eazywallz. Artworks featured in this collection include Paul Klee's whimsical "Red Balloon," Wassily Kandinsky's attention-getting "Yellow-Red-Blue," and Walter Gropius' classic Bauhaus Building in Dessau, Germany.



An eye-catching wall mural can brighten a dull space and inspire you and your guests with a sense of adventure. Combine them with steel-and-leather chairs, nesting tables, and spherical lamps for a period look, or decorate with 21st-century pieces in neutral colors to let the art take center stage.



Other ideas for a room featuring a Bauhaus inspired wall mural:



- Aim for pieces that bring together beauty and utility.



- Consider investing some of your own art or craft in your room – perhaps refinishing a chair or bookshelf.



- If you're feeling ambitious, consider weaving a blanket like the one Bauhaus designer Gunta Stolzl created for the school's dorms.



- Don't be afraid of color. The Bauhaus artists reveled in strong colors and contrasts. Pay attention to every element in the room. Even light-switch covers and teakettles can be beautiful.



