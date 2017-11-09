From Detroit to Nashville: Wallace Detroit Guitars to Present Custom-Model Guitar to Chevrolet at 2017 CMA Awards

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2017 --Wallace Detroit Guitars, a boutique guitar manufacturer that creates timeless instruments out of reclaimed, old growth wood from Detroit landmarks, will present a custom-model electric guitar to Chevrolet® during the 51st Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards in honor of the 100th anniversary of Chevrolet® Trucks.



Several artists performing and attending the CMA Awards will be on hand to sign the guitar, which will then be displayed in the Chevrolet® red carpet area on site and auctioned off for charity at a future date.



The two companies will then reveal plans over the coming weeks for a limited edition line of Chevrolet®-inspired guitars — to be handcrafted of wood sourced from General Motors' own Fort Wayne truck plant.



The presentation guitar has been handcrafted from old growth, Michigan maple wood, reclaimed from the former Detroit Fire Department Headquarters — the oldest fire department in Michigan. The instrument will be signed by some of the biggest stars at the 2017 CMA Awards before it is displayed and auctioned off for charity at a later date.



From Detroit to Nashville



"It is enormous honor to present a small piece of Detroit's history to Chevrolet® at the Country Music Association Awards," says Detroit resident Mark Wallace. "Chevrolet ® is a foundation on which the city of Detroit was built, and we are privileged to help celebrate a century of Chevrolet's iconic trucks. We look forward to collaborating with them on this exciting American milestone."



Chevrolet® Trucks: A Century of Dependability



The presentation instrument has been crafted by Wallace Detroit Guitars' expert luthiers from old growth Michigan wood, sourced from the floorboards of the former Detroit Fire Department Headquarters — which was renovated in 2013. The reclaimed long grain maple has been refined into the company's Wallacaster body shape, with an oil finished neck, rosewood fingerboard, a pick guard in Chevrolet's 100th Anniversary Blue, and finished with clear high gloss lacquer. The guitar's pickups have been handcrafted to resemble the iconic Chevrolet Truck 100th Anniversary Bowtie.



Mark Wallace founded Wallace Detroit Guitars in 2014 as a way to capture and preserve pieces of Detroit's history while embracing the city's passion for ingenuity and craftsmanship. The company and its story have been featured on major national television networks, as well as national publications such as Forbes, Fast Company, Entrepreneur and many others.



