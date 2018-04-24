From Functional to Fashionable, Artisan Additions Make IKEA Pieces Personal Again

St Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2018 --Making the everyday beautiful is the idea behind crafts and decor company, Wabbani, which uses its "powers of do-good" to make "feel-good", indigenous additions, handmade specifically for IKEA furnishings. From handwoven basketry panels to delightful, one-of-a-kind decorative knobs and authentic, hammock weave lampshade slipcovers, collections of crafts from Wabbani serve to make the design challenges that IKEA solves full of style, personality and story.



The inaugural collection focuses on the weaving and casting practices of the Macushi (indigenous) villagers in Guyana. It brings together three distinct offerings. The first is a set of handwoven basket inserts, built to elegantly line the insides of the Bjorket, Ekestad, Grimslov, and Torhamn kitchen cabinets. The original artisans provide three woven patterns with an option of five colors for 15 unique feels and textures.



The second piece, the Rupununi Riverclay knobs, features a set of kiln-fired knobs, sealed with a matte clear coat. Each is etched with an intricate indigenous glyph that symbolizes animal totems of significance in the Macushi culture. The final pieces of the collection are organic cotton lampshade slipcovers, available in an off-white or brown, featuring authentic Macushi-style hammock weaving. These slipcovers fit the 28" NYMO line or any drum-style lampshade up to 30".



Wabbani sees itself as a connector between artists and consumers. They also see their role, more broadly, as preservationists who protect cultures and habitats around the world in danger of being otherwise lost to time and globalization. Through products that are functional works of art, they are connecting this network of artisans to a larger global economy of consumers.



As a for-profit social enterprise built in 2018, Wabbani LLC today focuses on investments for scale and works to generate significant funds for community development. Their current goals call for setting aside 2.5% of revenue to be returned annually to participating communities, empowering them to build their own capacities to manage their own development. Wabbani grew out of two partnering non-profits that worked together to support a public library and several community-run conservation projects via revenues from its handmade guesthouse, Caiman House in Yupukari, Guyana.



Backers of the project on the Wabbani Kickstarter page can choose the level of monetary support they'd like to contribute. Each tier brings its own perks and serves as both a thank you and an incentive intended to spur investment.



A pledge of $5 or more receives a "Thank You" card while contributions of $10 or more receive a Riverclay magnet from the collection. From there, the contributions span $30 for a set of 4 Rupununi Riverclay knobs, $35 for a fair-trade, Wabbani-design T-shirt and $120 for a lampshade slipcover from the collection. Higher tiers in the contribution structure include a kitchen makeover, an exquisite eco-vacation at the signature Caiman House in Yupukari, and a storage building sponsorship. Pieces from the project are set to begin shipping in June 2018 across the United States.