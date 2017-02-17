From My Heart - #1 on Amazon

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2017 --From My Heart: A Tale of Life, Love and Destiny was written by successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, International Best Selling Author, Sudhir Choudhrie. Sudhir Choudhrie released this new book From My Heart: A Tale of Life, Love and Destiny which is an inspiring story of family, love and human survival. A powerful tale of hope for heart patients everywhere, bringing awareness to organ donation across the globe.



Sudhir Choudhrie's new International #1 Amazon bestselling book, From My Heart is now available on Amazon.



From My Heart has proven to be very popular since its release, achieving #1 Best Seller in multiple categories in United Kingdom and the United States of America Amazon marketplace. The book also ranked in the top 5 in France and Germany's Amazon marketplace.



"From My Heart is an inspiring story of family love and human survival. Sudhir Choudhrie is one of the world's longest surviving heart transplant patients and has written this memoir to give a message of hope to others." - Joe Mitchell



From My Heart is a memoir from Sudhir Choudhrie which walks the reader through his greatest achievement - to still be alive. What's more, he is living with purpose to focus on family and personal growth.



Sudhir Choudhrie knows better than most the meaning of survival against the odds. Choudhrie's story is one of perseverance and survival. Born in India, he has become an internationally recognized figure, renowned for his business successes and philanthropic good will across the globe.



Lesser known are the difficulties which he has faced throughout his life, with his, and his family's health. After years of ill health, he had a heart transplant operation just eight months after the death of his beloved brother Rajiv, also from a chronic heart condition.



From My Heart is a candid memoir, where Sudhir Choudhrie tells the story of growing up in a privileged Indian family but knowing since early childhood that the heart he was born with would one day fail him. Along the way he faced numerous health problems, including a profoundly frightening period of temporary blindness, before finally being given a new heart by the world renowned surgeon Dr Oz.



That was not an end to the ordeal. Choudhrie began to experience terrifying visions in the wake of the operation and was forced to undergo further therapy to rid him of the horrors that haunted him, before he was finally able to resume his life, building relationships and embodying healthy living to make the most of his new start.



Throughout it all, Choudhrie's wife was by his side, praying and fighting for her husband's health, while his two sons were forced to contemplate the premature loss of their father. This is the moving story of survival, hope and second chances, a story told from the heart. The reader cannot help but be drawn into this heartfelt tale of love, loss and everything in between.



"From My Heart is a powerful tale of hope for heart patients everywhere. For all the importance of state-of-the-art medical care, every contributor to the book is firm in their assertion that the love and support of those dearest to Sudhir Choudhrie saved his life." - Peter Chichester



Sudhir Choudhrie is a pioneering and successful entrepreneur who has played an active role in international commerce, diplomacy, philanthropy and politics.



Born and educated in India, Sudhir is now living in the UK and became a British national in 2010. He is married to Anita, and has two children, Bhanu and Dhairya.



Throughout his business career Sudhir has established a strong reputation for facilitating the growth of the companies he invests in, helping to broker strategic partnerships and cross border investment.



He began his career in India, founding the Magnum International Trading Company Ltd in 1975, focusing on the exploration and expansion of India's export markets.



Choudhrie established a joint venture with Taj Hotels Resorts, which went on to develop Taj Kerala and a portfolio of four beautiful local resorts, he served as a non-Executive Director of Ebookers PLC, the pioneering internet travel search agency, he invested in Air Deccan, India's first budget airline, which within five years, the airline was carrying seven million passengers a year on 200 flights a day.



Today Choudhrie uses his 30 years' experience of nurturing businesses across multiple sectors to act as a visionary to C&C Alpha Group, based in London. He has assisted in expanding the group's many subsidiaries including in healthcare, aviation, banking, real estate, hospitality, niche technologies and energy. Notable recent successes include the significant growth of Alpha Aviation Group, training airline pilots in the Philippines and Middle East, and UK based Alpha Hospitals, which was sold.



He is significantly involved in key client acquisition, brokering strategic partnerships and identifying potential opportunities and venture funding. His time is spent consulting for numerous global companies, helping clients establish vision with strategic intent, growth plans and risk management. He is recognised for turning many companies around.



Further he has been a member of the YPO and WPO. In 2013 Rt Hon Theresa May MP awarded him the "Asian Business Lifetime Achievement Award". With a strong interest in foreign affairs, Choudhrie has served as the Republic of Latvia's Honorary Consul General in India from the country's independence. During this time Latvia posted impressive Europe-leading GDP growth figures.



Along with the rest of the Choudhrie family, he is proud of his record of philanthropy and is involved with a number of charities in the fields of education and health in the UK, US and India.



Following a successful heart transplant operation in 1999, Choudhrie became major benefactor of the Columbia University Medical Center in New York, where a professorship in Cardiology and student lounge have since been established in his name.



Choudhrie is personally passionate about the arts, and by setting up the Stellar Art Foundation has provided modern Asian artists with significant access to the UK and US for the first time.