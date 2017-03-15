From the Desk of the Chairman Dr. Jensen

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2017 --USCorp (OTCMKTS:USCS) USCORP announces a Gold Shock in the next two days! Watch for it! A perfect congruence of rates, debt ceiling, gold production shortage. Triple threat happening in a storm. I will leave it to you to figure the result. We have extensive access to gold bearing claims and patents in California Picacho and Arizona Twin Peaks and Vulture Mine areas. We are ready to talk with you individually to explain fully our assets. See our Web site www.USCorpinc.com.



USCorp is an exploration stage company with gold and silver projects in Arizona and California. Information about USCorp can be found at the company's website: http://USCORPinc.com.



