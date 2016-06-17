From the Heavens We've Learned Is an All New Film About a Man's Hardships and Struggle with His Faith

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2016 --From the Heaven's We've Learned, an all new film from Ceezer Films about one man's hardships and struggle with his faith, is currently live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Born and raised in the hard streets of Oakland, CA Lamont Morris fights through the temptations of fast street money, loose women and gang life. After an horrific personal tragedy, he gets his true calling from up above, transforming himself into a soldier of peace but the violent climate in the "city of dope" throws him right back to where he started, in a battle against the cold blooded killers of the concrete jungle.



Viewers will follow Lamont on his journey through the evilest of the evil and see if he can clean up an entire city while saving the souls of the the wicked, weak and weary. This is a story about a changed man who with the power of God, can make all things possible through his faith.



"The inspiration behind this project comes from the love I have for all humanity. It hurts me to see people of all races being murdered in the streets like animals, that's not what God wants us to do," says film director Christopher Ellis, "I just want to encourage people to believe in themselves and know that even if you came from the bottom you can always change for the better."



Film director Christopher Ellis has been directing movies, music videos and commercials for over 10+ years, as a graduate from BAVC film school in San Francisco he has become the go to film guy in the Bay Area similar to a Spike Lee in Brooklyn or a John Singleton in Los Angeles. He is an accomplished TV script writer with pen credits also in the animated series genre, being from the mean streets of Oakland, CA has made his skin extra thick and giving him a clear focus to help other along the way.



Ellis is also the founder of the organization called the VONNWORLD FOUNDATION, an organization that is working hand and hand with the city of Oakland to stop the violence amongst youth by giving the kids summer jobs and showing them a better way than what they learn from the streets.



"From The Heavens We've Learned gives a hard inside look at the inner workings of a man torn between the streets and his faith in the word. We all go through this transition at some point in our lives and this film will show you how it actually looks," adds Ellis.



From the Heavens We've Learned is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/from-the-heavens-we-ve-learned#/



About Ceezer Films

Ceezer Films is a motion picture company with award winning work in commercials, music videos and films. Founded in 2010 by Bay Area film director Christopher Ellis the company's goal is to take the audience on an emotional rollercoaster ride in every film it produces.