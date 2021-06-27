Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2021 --Recently, there have been more and more cryptocurrency players, which has increased the atmosphere of the crypto circle. When you think about the future of PlatOn, it's more important to care about its value and potential. Today, let's talk about PlatOn (LAT), which focuses on privacy computing technology, from the perspective of value potential. Why does it have such great potential?Where is its potential?



PlatOn is a public chain project initiated and led by Wanxiang blockchain. In essence, blockchain is a shared database, and the data or information stored in it is characterized by "unforgeability", "trace in the whole process", "traceability", "openness and transparency" and "collective maintenance". Based on the basic properties of blockchain, PlatOn can support the privacy computing network and provide the next generation Internet basic protocol with the core feature of "computing interoperability". By building a computing system composed of verifiable computing, secure multi-party computing, zero knowledge proof, homomorphic encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatOn provides infrastructure for multiple social entities under the open source architecture, such as global artificial intelligence, distributed whereabouts developers, data providers, etc. There are certain computing needs, such as various institutions, communities and individuals.



At present, the public chain is regarded as the most promising direction in the blockchain field. The advantages include: it can protect users from the influence of developers; all transaction data is disclosed by default. Unlike other public chains, PlatON uses more advanced cryptographic algorithms, which can effectively solve the scalability and privacy issues of the blockchain system. We can know that PlatON is a blockchain system, but we may not understand that the more important function of PlatON is to realize a new computing paradigm-Trustless computing network. This infrastructure is digitalized. It can achieve more sufficient data exchange and collaborative computing, and can be used by other public chains and other distributed systems (such as distributed AI). When other public chains are still in the laboratory research stage, they pay more attention to commercialization. The engineered PlatON has begun to transform its technological advantages into adoptable products and is committed to bringing these products to the market. Therefore, I personally think that PlatON has a lot to do.



PlatON, backed by Wanxiang Capital, has a strong brand appeal. At present, PlatON has received investment from more than ten investment institutions including Hashkey Capital, Youbi Capital, Alpine Capital, and Hash Global Capital. And it has been supported by more than 10 exchanges, including established exchanges such as ZB, HuoBi, and OKEx.



