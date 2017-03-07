From the Runway to the Hallways

Medford, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2017 --New York Fashion Week(NYFW) is known for defining fashion trends for the coming year. Couture gowns, glamorous accessories, and hair to die for. For the past few years there's been one classic hair trend that will seemingly last forever.



Hairstyles featuring fresh flowers have once again graced NYFW runways. In this year's NYFW, Marchesa featured floral headpieces to accompany long feminine gowns. But this isn't the first time florals have bloomed on the runway. In her Spring 2016 Ready-to-Wear Show , Diane von Furstenburg included florals in her hair and makeup. Her show featured such models as Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Jourdon Dunn. Her collection emphasized relaxed soft fabrics, and beautiful yet casual sandals.



The trend is making its way down from the runways and into the hallways for formals, dances, and proms. Adding flowers to any hairstyle adds a pop of color, a touch of class, or a trendy edge to any look. Whether students are attending a formal with a glam couture look, or heading to Soph Hop feeling laid back and casual, it can fit into their evening style.



Richardson's Flowers has corsages and boutonnieres to match floral hairstyles of all types.



For a feminine glam look, the Purple Love Wristlet is a chic option. For a unique aesthetic students can choose the Celebrity Style Corsage. Or to add an edgy pop of color to their look, students can choose the Vintage Peacock Wristlet. Richardson's is prompting students to bring a little couture to the school, with elegant hair blooms.



Richardson's Flowers are a family-owned and operated business established on October 1, 1978. They are a member of the Society Of American Florists and the Southern NJ Chamber of Commerce. They have been recognized as one of Teleflora's top 500 florists from the organization's 26,000 members and are a proud member of bbrooks, a nationwide network of florists specializing in fresh, seasonal flowers arranged with exquisite artistry.