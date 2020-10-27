Frontida BioPharm, Inc., a Minority-Owned CDMO Announced Today the Appointment of Steven Roese as Vice President of Quality

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2020 --Frontida BioPharm, Inc., a minority-owned pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization based in Philadelphia and Chicago areas, announced today the appointment of Steven Roese as Vice President of Quality. Mr. Roese joins Frontida with over 25 years of experience in quality operations and pharmaceutical industry management.



Anthony Qu, Frontida's COO, remarked about what Steve brings to the organization. "Steven's experience in multi-site quality organizations is an invaluable asset to Frontida's operational contributions. His demonstrated history of commitment to improving procedural effectiveness and the consistency of product manufacturing will undoubtedly help Frontida surpass both current and new milestones."



Mr. Roese's professional engagement within the pharmaceutical industry features proven excellence in the management of GMP Operations, Compliance, Quality Systems, GCP/GLP oversights, and product manufacturing. In addition, he has overseen the successful launch of commercial drug products and the development of clinical trial programs. Effective immediately, Mr. Roese will be responsible for Frontida's performance metrics, system audit standards, Quality Assurance, and Quality Control operations, replacing Jane Wong, who has retired after 4 years of dedicated service to Frontida.



"The Frontida team is very pleased to have Steve Roese join us as the new VP of Quality. His diverse quality background and global experience will provide the required quality leadership as we expand our manufacturing and product launch goals while maintaining a continuous improvement mindset." – Renard Jackson, EVP Contract



Operations



About Frontida BioPharm, Inc.

Frontida BioPharm, Inc. is a U.S. based, minority-owned CDMO providing drug delivery technologies, product development, and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and consumer health companies. Our experts are dedicated to helping clients and partners reach the market as quickly and efficiently as possible. Frontida supports pharmaceutical companies in the development, scale-up, and commercial manufacturing of immediate and controlled-release oral solid dose, powder, and liquid products; ensuring robust product performance and on-time supply of clinical trial materials and commercial products.



Our 325,000+ sq. ft. manufacturing facilities located in Philadelphia, Pa. and Aurora, Ill. offer a comprehensive suite of solutions for the development and commercialization of prescription, OTC, Highly Potent Active compounds, Phase I through Phase III clinical trial materials, Fixed-dose Combination products, and DEA schedule II–V products. Frontida is equipped with multiple world-class commercial packaging lines, capable of validated product serialization and providing packaging services for both commercial products and clinical trial material supplies in bottles and blisters. Frontida has an annual capacity to manufacture up to 3 billion tablets and capsules. Our highly experienced, industry-leading team of professionals offers a number of available technologies and solutions that facilitate the commercialization of high-quality products.



For more information, please contact Frontida at BD@Frontidabiopharm.com or call +1 (215) 807-1350.