Frontida BioPharm, Inc. Announces Highly Potent Compound Contract Manufacturing Suite to Support Existing Product Development and Manufacturing Capabilities

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2020 --Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. August 18, 2020 Frontida BioPharm, Inc. today announced the completion of a facility expansion to their oral solid dose manufacturing operations with the commissioning of a Highly Potent Compound Contract Manufacturing Suite. This addition features 1000 sq. ft of readily available, hazard-certified production space.



Key service equipment and set-ups include a large scale Roller Compactor, Milling Room, Bin Blender, Tablet Press, and ingress and egress airlocks with enhanced personnel controls. Frontida will utilize these capabilities to streamline clients' goals for the development of flexible and scalable manufacturing processes for clinical trial materials through commercial product operations.



Highly potent compounds serve an increasingly significant role in numerous R&D landscapes and pharmaceutical intensive medical treatments; i.e. oncology, atrial fibrillation, osteoporosis. In order to produce these products, a thorough process of product risk analysis is required in order to maintain a consistent manufacturing balance between production scale, market distribution and demand requirements. As a key step to utilize this new suite, Frontida's manufacturing assessments will verify each highly potent compound's level of toxicity, potential personnel and facility exposure limitations.



"The addition of a highly potent suite at Frontida Biopharm, Inc. leverages the internal know-how and capabilities of our existing product development and manufacturing teams. The expert personnel leading this 'suite' new expansion contribute an average of 20 years practical experience to every project. Each prioritizes the safety and well-being, OEL guidelines, effluent containment practices, responsible air emissions, and sanctioned waste removal needed in order to better serve our pharmaceutical clients." ~ Anthony Qu Ph.D, Chief Operating Officer



"This area will expand Frontida's capabilities to our customers, further assuring that our culture of excellence and production quality is maintained through high grade service options, and top-of-the-line technological advantages." ~ Renard Jackson, Executive Vice President of CMO Services



About Frontida BioPharm, Inc.

Frontida BioPharm, Inc. is a US-based, minority-owned leading provider of drug delivery technologies, product development, and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and consumer health companies. Frontida is dedicated to helping our clients and partners reach the market as quickly and efficiently as possible. We support pharmaceutical companies in the development, scale-up and commercial manufacturing of immediate and controlled-release oral solid dose, powder and liquid products; ensuring robust product performance and on-time supply of clinical trial materials and commercial products.



Our 325,000+ sq. ft manufacturing facilities located in Philadelphia, PA and Aurora, IL offer a comprehensive suite of solutions for the development and commercialization of prescriptions, OTC, Highly Potent Active Ingredient (HPAI) products, Phase I through Phase III clinical trial materials, Fixed-dose Combination Products and DEA schedules II – V products. Frontida is equipped with multiple world-class commercial packaging lines, capable of validated product serialization, and providing packaging services for both commercial products and clinical trial material supplies in bottles and blisters. Frontida has an annual capacity to manufacture up to 3 billion tablets and capsules. Our highly experienced industry-leading team of professionals offer a number of available technologies and solutions that facilitate the commercialization of high-quality products.