Frontida BioPharm, Inc. Announces Praful Agrawala, Ph.D., as Executive Vice President, Technology

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2020 --Frontida BioPharm, Inc., a pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization based in Philadelphia and Chicago areas, announced today the appointment of Praful Agrawala, Ph.D., as Executive Vice President, Technology. Dr. Agrawala adds years of pharmaceutical product development leadership experience to Frontida after serving in executive roles at Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi-Aventis, and Schering-Plough Research Institute.



Dr. Agrawala's core competencies include product development, discovery research interfacing, preclinical evaluation, clinical and CMC development of new chemical entities, inhalation product development, drug-device combinations development, manufacturing process development and commercialization, contract development & manufacturing, licensing, alliance management and platform technology evaluations. Dr. Agrawala joins Frontida with a noteworthy scientific background including experience in multiple dosage form development of long-acting injectables, sterile solutions, MDI and DPI inhalation products and devices, modified release tablets, rapidly disintegrating tablets, oral and nasal suspensions, oral solutions, semi-solids and transdermal products.



Anthony Qu, Frontida's COO, remarked that, "Dr. Agrawala's proven track record in developing complex formulations of long-acting and immediate release injectables, inhalation and oral dosage forms showcases his extensive background in pharmaceutics, quality and regulatory aspects of branded and generic product development. Our team is excited to have Dr. Agrawala join us during this intensive growth phase at Frontida."



In response, Dr. Agrawala commented, "I am delighted to join Frontida Biopharm at this time of tremendous growth for the company. I look forward to working with the teams at Frontida to advance the company's broad portfolio of drug delivery technologies, product development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical companies."



About Frontida BioPharm, Inc.

Frontida BioPharm, Inc. is a U.S. based, minority-owned CDMO providing drug delivery technologies, product development, and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and consumer health companies. Our team is dedicated to helping clients and partners reach the market as quickly and efficiently as possible. Frontida supports pharmaceutical companies in the development, scale-up, and commercial manufacturing of immediate and controlled-release oral solid dose, powder, and liquid products; ensuring robust product performance and on-time supply of clinical trial materials and commercial products.



Our 325,000+ sq. ft. manufacturing facilities located in Philadelphia, Pa. and Aurora, Ill. offer a comprehensive suite of solutions for the development and commercialization of prescription, OTC, Highly Potent Active compounds, Phase I through Phase III clinical trial materials, Fixed-dose Combination products, and DEA schedule II–V products. Frontida is equipped with multiple world-class commercial packaging lines, capable of validated product serialization and providing packaging services for both commercial products and clinical trial material supplies in bottles and blisters. Frontida has an annual capacity of 3 billion tablets and capsules. Our highly experienced, industry-leading team of professionals offers a number of available technologies and solutions that facilitate the commercialization of high-quality products.



For more information, please contact Frontida at BD@Frontidabiopharm.com or call +1 (215) 807-1350