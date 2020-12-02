Frontida BioPharm, Inc. Announces Puneet Sapra as New Chief Financial Officer

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2020 --Frontida BioPharm, Inc., a pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization based in Philadelphia and Chicago areas, announced today the appointment of Puneet Sapra as new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Sapra will be replacing Andrew Wang, who recently accepted the CFO role at Frontage Holdings Corporation, a Contract Research Organization based in the USA and China (HK 1521).



Mr. Sapra joins Frontida with over 20 years of pharmaceutical and healthcare experience in executive roles at Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Halma plc., and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. His expertise in commercial, operational, and strategic finance comes with commendable notice as CFO of the Year from the Philadelphia Business Journal as well as industry leadership positions such as Chairperson of the Pharmaceuticals Special Interest Group of Financial Executives Networking Group. Mr. Sapra is a graduate of Harvard Business School, Duke University and London School of Economics.



Dr. Song Li, Frontida's Chairman, remarked that, "Mr. Sapra's outstanding history in healthcare, strategic planning, capital raising, innovation, and transformative technology reflect highly on both his character as a leader and his professional repute within our industry. We are certain that Puneet will help Frontida advance our corporate growth strategy as we continue to expand and implement new technologies and products in our development and manufacturing operations."



In response, Mr. Sapra commented, "I'm very excited to join Dr. Li and the entire team at Frontida. I share Frontida's passion for advancing innovation in life sciences and I hope to use my skills to help accelerate Frontida's exciting growth trajectory."



About Frontida BioPharm, Inc.

Frontida BioPharm, Inc. is a U.S. based, minority-owned CDMO providing drug delivery technologies, product development, and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and consumer health companies. Our team is dedicated to helping clients and partners reach the market as quickly and efficiently as possible. Frontida supports pharmaceutical companies in the development, scale-up, and commercial manufacturing of immediate and controlled-release oral solid dose, powder, and liquid products; ensuring robust product performance and on-time supply of clinical trial materials and commercial products.



Our 325,000+ sq. ft. manufacturing facilities located in Philadelphia, Pa. and Aurora, Ill. offer a comprehensive suite of solutions for the development and commercialization of prescription, OTC, Highly Potent Active compounds, Phase I through Phase III clinical trial materials, Fixed-dose Combination products, and DEA schedule II–V products. Frontida is equipped with multiple world-class commercial packaging lines, capable of validated product serialization and providing packaging services for both commercial products and clinical trial material supplies in bottles and blisters. Frontida has an annual capacity of 3 billion tablets and capsules. Our highly experienced, industry-leading team of professionals offers a number of available technologies and solutions that facilitate the commercialization of high-quality products.



For more information, please contact Frontida at BD@Frontidabiopharm.com or call +1 (215) 807-1350