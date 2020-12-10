Frontida BioPharm, Inc. has Been Recognized as a Minority Owned Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2020 --Frontida BioPharm, Inc., a pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization based in Philadelphia and Chicago areas, has been granted full certifiable recognition by The Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council as a Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (certified MBE).



The Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council (EMSDC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and nationally recognized affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The EMSDC certifies minority-owned, operated and controlled businesses throughout Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and Delaware. The NMSDC is the only organization capable of providing this specific validation and certification throughout the U.S. It advocates business opportunities for certified minority business enterprises and connects them to corporate members who maintain initiatives to support such enterprises.



Song Li, Chairman and founder of Frontida, remarked that, "We are grateful to the NMSDC for the MBE certification and to its eastern region affiliate for facilitating the selection process. From the founding of this organization, when we preserved over 150 jobs in Philadelphia and Chicago areas, to our current 214 employees, Frontida has proudly supported a diverse culture of excellence at all levels of our operations for the benefit of our personnel and our clients. We strive to devote our team's intellectual and operational capabilities to support pharmaceutical companies in bringing innovative therapies to the market."



About Frontida BioPharm, Inc.

Frontida BioPharm, Inc. is a U.S. based, minority-owned CDMO providing drug delivery technologies, product development, and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and consumer health companies. Our team is dedicated to helping clients and partners reach the market as quickly and efficiently as possible. Frontida supports pharmaceutical companies in the development, scale-up, and commercial manufacturing of immediate and controlled-release oral solid dose, powder, and liquid products; ensuring robust product performance and on-time supply of clinical trial materials and commercial products.



Our 325,000+ sq. ft. manufacturing facilities located in Philadelphia, Pa. and Aurora, Ill. offer a comprehensive suite of solutions for the development and commercialization of prescription, OTC, Highly Potent Active compounds, Phase I through Phase III clinical trial materials, Fixed-dose Combination products, and DEA schedule II–V products. Frontida is equipped with multiple world-class commercial packaging lines, capable of validated product serialization and providing packaging services for both commercial products and clinical trial material supplies in bottles and blisters. Frontida has an annual capacity of 3 billion tablets and capsules. Our highly experienced, industry-leading team of professionals offers a number of available technologies and solutions that facilitate the commercialization of high-quality products.



For more information, please contact Frontida at BD@Frontidabiopharm.com or call +1 (215) 807-1350