Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2026 --Frost Insurance Agency serves dealership insurance to Miller City, Defiance, Bryan, Haskins, Montpelier, Otsego, OH, and the surrounding areas. For auto dealers in the area, having the right dealership insurance coverage ensures that every aspect of operations is protected. It goes beyond the basics, providing security for the business itself, its employees, and its customers.



But what does dealership insurance actually cover? According to Frost Insurance Agency, here is what dealership insurance covers:



Operations Coverage



Every dealership runs on more than just inventory– it is a daily operation involving test drives, employee activities, customer visits, and on-site services. Dealership insurance includes protection for the many aspects of business operations that could go wrong. Whether it is an accident during a test drive, a customer injury on the lot, or an issue caused by employee error, this coverage helps dealers stay financially secure when the unexpected happens.



Liability Coverage



In today's world, even a small mishap can lead to a major legal issue. Liability coverage under dealership insurance helps shield businesses from lawsuits and claims that can arise from bodily injury or property damage. This includes accidents involving vehicles on the lot, slips or falls, and even claims related to advertising. With liability protection in place, dealerships can operate confidently, knowing they're covered against the financial impact of legal disputes.



Property Coverage



Dealerships showcase their entire inventory in the open. This makes them especially vulnerable to theft, vandalism, fire, and weather damage. Property coverage helps protect everything from the showroom and service bays, to outdoor lots and inventory. It also extends to office equipment, signage, and tools, ensuring that business continues even after an unexpected loss.



About Frost Insurance Agency

Frost Insurance Agency serves dealership insurance to Miller City, Defiance, Bryan, Haskins, Montpelier, Otsego, OH, and beyond. By providing this essential safety net for dealerships, they help business owners safeguard their investments with the right insurance coverage. Visit

www.frostins.com to learn more about dealership insurance coverage and get a quote.