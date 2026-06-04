Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2026 --Frost Insurance Agency has years of experience serving auto insurance to Napoleon, Defiance, OH, and the surrounding areas. While basic car insurance coverage limits might seem straightforward, many drivers are often unaware of the unexpected situations their policies can cover.



From uncommon damages to unusual accidents, understanding the full scope of auto insurance can protect drivers and their vehicles in ways they might not anticipate.



According to Frost Insurance Agency, here are some surprising facts about car insurance coverage that most Ohio drivers do not realize:



- Collision Coverage Reaches Beyond Typical Crashes



Collision coverage is often assumed to apply only when vehicles collide. In practice, it can also cover damage from unexpected incidents such as hitting a pothole, scraping against a guardrail, or backing into a mailbox. Roads are full of surprises, and this type of coverage offers protection for situations that go beyond the usual fender-bender.



- Liability Coverage Offers Unexpected Protection



Liability coverage, an essential type of auto insurance, extends far beyond collisions with other drivers. Some car insurance policies provide protection in rare or unusual circumstances, including damage caused by falling objects or meteors. This coverage emphasizes that car insurance is not only about everyday accidents but also about shielding drivers from the unexpected.



- Comprehensive Coverage May Include Rodent Damage



Comprehensive car insurance can sometimes address damage from wildlife, such as rodents chewing through engine wiring. Comprehensive coverage helps manage repairs from situations that many might never anticipate, ensuring vehicles stay road-ready despite unusual hazards.



About Frost Insurance Agency

Frost Insurance Agency is proud to serve car insurance to drivers in Napoleon, Defiance, OH, and the surrounding areas. Offering tailored policies that protect vehicles, passengers, and personal assets, they ensure drivers have peace of mind on the road.



For any driver or need, Frost Insurance Agency provides guidance, coverage options, and support that make navigating auto insurance simple and reliable. Visit www.frostins.com to learn more about car insurance options.