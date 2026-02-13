Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2026 --Frost Insurance Agency is a leading choice for affordable contractor's insurance in Haskins, Halmer, Liberty Center, Montpelier, Otsego, Toledo, and the surrounding areas. Ideal for all types of contractors, including landscapers, electricians, construction workers, plumbers, and more, their contractor's insurance solutions are built to match the real-world risks professionals face every day.



According to Frost Insurance Agency, here are four essential types of contractor's insurance coverage:



1) General Liability Insurance



This is the foundation of most contractor's insurance policies. General liability protects against claims of bodily injury, property damage, and even faulty workmanship. From accidentally damaging a client's property during a renovation, to someone tripping over tools on-site, general liability coverage can step in and help cover legal and repair costs.



2) Commercial Vehicle Insurance



If a contractor uses trucks, vans, or trailers for hauling equipment or materials, those vehicles need to be covered differently than personal ones. Commercial vehicle insurance helps protect against accidents, theft, and liability when those vehicles are out on the road for business. It is a must-have for contractors who make frequent deliveries or travel between job sites.



3) Worker's Compensation Insurance



Even with the strictest safety protocols, accidents can still happen on the job. Worker's compensation insurance is essential for contractors with workers. This coverage helps pay for medical expenses, lost wages, and rehabilitation for employees injured while working.



4) Business Owners Policy (BOP)



For contractors looking for bundled protection, a Business Owners Policy (BOP) combines several essential coverages, like property insurance, liability, and business interruption. These coverages can be bundled into one convenient package for contractors juggling multiple responsibilities and risks.



About Frost Insurance Agency

Frost Insurance Agency is a top choice for reliable and comprehensive contractor's insurance in Haskins, Halmer, Liberty Center, Montpelier, Otsego, Toledo, and the surrounding areas. Working directly with their clients to find the ideal coverage for their trade, Frost Insurance Agency delivers contractor's insurance solutions that align with real-world demands. Visit www.frostins.com to learn more about contractor's insurance coverage.