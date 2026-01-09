Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2026 --Frost Insurance has years of experience serving car insurance to Hamler, Bryan, OH, Defiance, OH, Napoleon, OH, Toledo, Perrysburg, and beyond. While most drivers think they understand how their rates are calculated, the truth is, some of the biggest factors behind a premium can come as a complete surprise.



Frost Insurance is pulling back the curtain to reveal some of the most shocking, and important, car insurance facts that every driver should know.



Fact: Credit Score Can Impact Rates



Believe it or not, in Ohio and many other states, a driver's credit score can significantly influence car insurance premiums. While many assume safe driving is the only factor that matters, insurance companies may also consider credit history as a measure of risk. That means someone with a clean driving record, but a low credit score, could end up paying more than a driver with a few minor infractions.



Fact: Zip Code Can Determine Premiums



Location matters, and not just for real estate. Car insurance in Hamler, Bryan, OH, Defiance, OH, Napoleon, OH, Toledo, Perrysburg, and beyond, may be priced differently due to population density, accident rates, and even local crime statistics.



Fact: Comprehensive Does Not Mean Everything



Comprehensive coverage sounds like it should cover every possible scenario, but it does not. Drivers are often surprised to learn that things like mechanical failure, wear and tear, and even some types of water damage may not be covered. Car insurance policies must be carefully reviewed to ensure the protection actually fits with the vehicle and its use.



Fact: Gaps Happen Often



When a new car is totaled, the payout may not cover the full balance on the loan. Without gap insurance, a driver could be left paying out of pocket for a car they no longer drive. That is why understanding all coverage options is critical.



About Frost Insurance

Frost Insurance proudly serves car insurance to Hamler, Bryan, OH, Defiance, OH, Napoleon, OH, Toledo, Perrysburg, and the surrounding areas. But more than offering affordable policies, they provide car insurance education to help drivers make confident, informed choices. Visit www.beckinsurance.com to learn more about car insurance and get a quote.