Los Altos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2018 --A new online destination for artists and art lovers is now live at artsylane.com, with the goal of helping connect those looking for projects or have art to sell. With a target audience being art teachers, artists, makers, DIYers, and individuals seeking a creative outlet, this community of like-minded creators hopes to be a one-stop shop for inspiration and ideas.



Created by art teacher and self-taught artist and painter, Jennifer Carroll, she learned first-hand that developing great projects takes time, effort, resources, energy, creativity, and work. Artsy Lane was created to support artists and put a spotlight on the medium.



"I've seen first-hand the emphasis on tech, math, and science," Carroll says. "However, I've also seen so many kids that start out with a deep love for art and letting their minds free while being creative. Kids are allowed to make lots of art while they are young. Then, around 4th grade, you see the art emphasis and projects slowly get less and less and less as they get older. This sends the message to kids that art is only important when you are little, which I find sad. This is what inspired me to create Artsy Lane—for the artist in all of us."



This new community marketplace will be specifically focused on the following:



- A one-stop shop to explore, buy, sell, support, and stay connected with all things art

- Projects for art teachers

- DIY projects

- Artist spotlights and interviews

- Easy-to-use project template to upload your projects

- Free—no annual fees

- Unlimited project uploads

- Artists make 100% commission on every sale

- Giving back to the art community

- Monthly giveaways and contests



Artsy Lane is the premier marketplace for art teachers, artists, makers, DIYers, and anyone who craves creativity. It's also a community of like-minded creators and people who make things and want to share their creations with the world.



About Artsy Lane

Founded by art teacher Jennifer Carroll, Artsy Lane is the premier marketplace for art teachers, artists, makers, and DIYers to explore, buy and sell lesson plans and project ideas. Carroll has been teaching elementary art for 6 years, previously launching an after-school art program at Bavarian International School in Germany to great success. Now, she has focused all of her energy into this new startup venture.