FTW Is an Instant Community That Connects Users to Like-Minded Gamers Through Their Favorite Video Games

FTW, the revolutionary new app instantly connects users to like-minded gamers through their favorite games, is now live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



A brand new project from the makers of the popular DestinyLFG.com, FTW is an instant community and mobile app designed by gamers for gamers that connects users to like minded gamers to play their favorite video games. The founders' experience with the DestinyLFG.com platform which organically grew to a community of over 6 million users has led the team to creating a more robust and comprehensive solution.



"In order to meet the demands of our growing audience and fan base, we began the process of evolving the concept and combining all the experiences into one destination, complete with a set of cutting edge tools, for gamers to connect, form teams, and a community," says co-founder Brock Busby, "With FTW we will consolidate all of the LFG systems under one profile, in one beautifully designed system so that no-one plays alone and a great gaming experience is had every time either at the console or from the couch via our mobile app."



FTW at launch will have an instant community of over 6 million so new users can instantly join and find a group to connect with over their favorite games. FTW hopes to improve on random matchmaking which can result in a major time-suck and negative game experience because users have no choice in who they play with. In addition, users can spend more time playing their games instead of working to find friends. FTW plans to make the experience as seamless and easy as possible with tools such as the Event Scheduler, Chat, and their giant, established community, to find you a group to play with blazingly fast.



Additional features that the company plans to build into the FTW app include "Looking for Group" tools, a reputation system, chat, profiles, an event scheduler, twitch streaming, and notifications; all on a simultaneous iOS and Android release.



"No app, site or system will accomplish what FTW will provide. Not only do we have the largest user base with 6 Million+ users, we will take many many disparate LFG type systems, tools, apps and services and consolidate them into one destination for gamers," adds Busby, "Our app will be free and always free, with the option to buy into additional features with a modest subscription."



The FTW App is now live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/1qqofsS



About Beerock Studios, LLC

Beerock Studios, LLC is the leading provider of video gaming tools and communities to connect gamers to play their favorite video games. Founded by Brock Busby in Brooklyn, NY in July 2014, Beerock launched DestinyLFG.com, the #1 Looking for Group ("LFG") site for the Destiny community to connect and complete Destiny's toughest content. Beerock has grown into a community of over 6 million+ gamers and is still growing. Beerock is led by Brock Busby and Mark Norris.



Brock and Mark met in high school in Plano, Texas over video gaming, nerding-out on their 386 based PCs and 2400 baud modems. They have been best friends since. Mark joined Beerock as its chief adviser in the summer of 2015. Myke Argyle, lead designer for Beerock, met Brock in the fall of 2014 when he requested to do an instructional video for DestinyLFG.com for his YouTube channel. Brock, Mark and Myke work for and at fortune 100 companies and agencies, with hundreds of industry awards under their belt for their work on clients' websites and mobile apps.



For more information on Beerock Studios and the FTW App please visit: https://ftw.in