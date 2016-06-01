Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc. Improves Air Quality

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2016 --Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc. ("FPS" or the "Company") (OTCBB:IFUE) announced today that DiesoLiFTTM is a proven, cost-effective fuel additive formulation providing governments with access to an immediate solution to help them achieve their clean air quality objectives.



In the U.K. for example, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has set out a plan for implementing Urban Clean Air Zones. Under this plan, by 2020 the most polluting diesel vehicles - old polluting buses, coaches, taxis and lorries - will be discouraged from entering the centers of Birmingham, Leeds, Southampton, Nottingham and Derby. Newer vehicles that meet the latest emission standards, and private cars, will be unaffected.



"In addition to providing emissions reductions and fuel efficiency benefits to newer vehicles, use of DiesoLiFTTM will allow many of the older vehicles to meet the stringent new emissions standards," said Axel Farhi, FPS's Director of Global Business Development.



The city of London has already devised its own strategy for improving air quality by 2025, including the implementation of an ultra-low emission zone by 2020, retro-fitting of buses and licensing new taxis to be zero emission capable from 2018. The U.K. Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs will continue to support and monitor the delivery of the city of London's plans.



The U.K. plan is just another example of how governments around the word are addressing the issue of air quality improvement, by implementing drastic programs of emissions reduction. Better air quality will have particular benefits for people with heart or lung conditions or breathing problems. The document issued in December 2015 by the U.K. Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs details the actions to be taken in the U.K., especially to curb down NOx emissions.



The causes of air pollution are well known: combustion of fossil fuels in power generation, industrial processes, and domestic heating and road vehicles. These can give rise to a number of pollutants including nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide and particulate matter. Chemical reactions in the atmosphere can also lead to the generation of other pollutants. Ozone is produced by the effect of sunlight on nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds (also produced by industry), while NOx and sulphur oxides can also contribute to the formation of particulate matter. On average transport is responsible for 80% of NOx emissions at the roadside in areas where we need to act to reduce levels.



Besides the arsenal of measures put forward by Governments to curb down emissions to acceptable levels, the use of FPS's DiesoLiFTTM is a solution available today. Alongside improving combustion and, thus, reducing fuel consumption and improving fuel economy, DiesoLiFTTM provides a proven record of reducing NOx, particulates, smoke and other noxious emissions in diesel engines.



Thus, DiesoLiFTTM offers governments an immediate opportunity to attain their clean air initiatives by 2020-2025. The product is a proven solution for improved air quality and for reducing incidence of respiratory tract infections.



"Governments around the world are continually seeking new ways to further improve the quality of the air breathed by their employees and constituents. Air pollution is now a major voting issue amongst the public who want better air quality and health. It is now, more than ever, important for governments with the help of corporations to find cost effective ways of significantly reducing harmful emissions and improving quality of life for the public," said Jonathan Burst, FPS's CEO.



"FPS's DiesoLiFTTM fuel additive formulation is a proven, cost effective solution available now and already successfully deployed with end-users. If adopted by corporations and governments, DiesoLiFTTM would provide an immediate and dramatic reduction in the harmful emissions associated with the consumption of diesel fuel," concluded Mr. Burst.



About Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc.

Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc., formerly International Fuel Technology, Inc., is a company focused on providing fuel performance solutions to large, industrial consumers of diesel fuel and bio-diesel fuel blends in the rail, road transport, stationary power generation and marine industries.



FPS Brochures: http://www.fuelperformancesolutions.com/#!brochures/c7aa.



Safe Harbor Statement

Some statements contained in this release may be forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor clause of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, statements as to commercialization of the Company's products and business development activities. Editors and investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to generate revenues and other factors as described in the Company's literature and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Company Contact:

Stuart Beath

Chief Financial Officer

Fuel Performance Solutions, Inc.

314-863-3000 x417



Further information on FPS products can be found on FPS's website: www.fuelperformancesolutions.com.



Source: Uptick Newswire