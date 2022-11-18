FUELARTS Launches New Art+Tech Acceleration Program Powered by Leading Energy-Efficient Blockchain, Tezos

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2022 --Fuelarts x Tezos Accelerator is a unique opportunity for 10 selected Art+Tech startups to join the Tezos ecosystem. This program spanning from February to April 2023, will empower startups built on the Tezos blockchain to be implemented under the professional guidance of mentors. Moreover, during the batch, startups will revise their business & financial models, advance their marketing campaigns and improve presentation skills presented in front of key Art+Tech investors. Applications will be accepted until December 31, 2022.



Tezos is the blockchain of choice for artists around the world and is home to some of the most promising Art+Tech initiatives, including CADAF, CIRCA Art, and fxhash. This year, Tezos will be featured as a partner at the world-renowned art fair - Art Basel Miami Beach, hosting speaker series and curating a highly interactive NFT-driven booth.



The new accelerator program accepts early-stage incorporated startups (Angel to Seed) with fundraising experience. This program is equity-free and will be highly useful for startups in Prototype+ development stage. Startups in Fuelarts x Tezos Accelerator will represent the following segments in the value chain: R&D, Trade, GameFi, Management, and Analytics. Mentors representing Tezos will assist startup founders in the successful integration of tech tools.



Denis Belkevich, General Partner at FUELARTS, stated:

"At Art Basel Miami Beach 2021 Tezos gained more attention than many of the mega galleries. At Paris+ par Art Basel and Deloitte Art & Finance conference 2022 Tezos officials confirmed that Tezos takes the art world seriously, aiming to provide real utilities for the art ecosystem. We are thrilled to join our efforts in this collaboration, providing on behalf of Fuelarts our experience, expertise and community to empower the Art+Tech startups with mentorship, investment opportunities, networking, and tech."Valérie C. Whitacre, Head of Art at Trilitech:"Never before has the intersection of art and technology sparked global waves of innovation as it is at this moment. Fuelarts is leading the way for new innovations and projects to be built with impactful mentorship, funding solutions and challenge-driven results. The Tezos ecosystem has been at the front line of a thriving creator economy, whilst supporting resource development and education for the traditional art sector. The collaboration between Fuelarts and the Tezos ecosystem celebrates the explorers who have opened the borders for the future of these two sectors, fuelling future projects, businesses, thought leaders and tools for the next generation."Thanks to this acceleration program, each startup team will uncover its market fit, refine its business model and GtM strategy, integrate s blockchain tools powered by Tezos, and find new investment opportunities.The acceleration program covers 4 segments:ART- Digital Art+Tech Ecosystem- Digital Art+Tech Market Fit- NFTs in Art+Tech (art/finance issues)- Niche MarketsTECH- Web3 Ecosystem- Crypto Economy / Tokenomics- Blockchain Tech- Metaverse- Tech Team Building- CTO and his responsibilitiesFINANCE- Financial Modeling- Unit economics- Fundraising- Investment RelationsMARKETING- Customer Discovery & Development- Networking, PR & Community Management- Team Building & Founders' Relations- NFT Legal Issues- Go-To-Market Strategy- Pitch Deck & Presentation SkillsFor more information, please visit https://fuelarts.com/Tezos2023 _________________________________________________________________________________________________________About FuelartsFUELARTS is an investment platform, specializing in the Art+Tech industry. Its mission is to support the development of an emerging Web3 ecosystem, backing daring entrepreneurs, while they are building a more efficient, transparent, and accessible art market. In 2019 Fuelarts was founded by serial entrepreneur Denis Belkevich and former COO of Christie's Americas, ex-Senior VP of Artnet Roxanna Zarnegar. From 2022 Fuelarts combines an Art+Tech & NFT accelerator, a specialized VC fund, and a research department publishing Art+Tech industry reports. For more information, please visit https://fuelarts.com/. About TezosTezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow's innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit https://tezos.com/. _________________________________________________________________________________________________________Applications are received at https://fuelarts.com/tezos2023 Admissions deadline: December 30, 2022Start: February, 3rd 2023Acceleration: February - April 2023Demo day: April, 20th 2023Language: EnglishModular format: online (Zoom meetings)Contact us to receive all the details:info@fuelarts.comWhatsapp +1-7812269813 Telegram @Fuelarts_Accelerator