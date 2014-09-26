Fugitive Jesse Matthew Found, Charged in Hannah Graham's Disappearance

Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2014 --After an anonymous tip to police on Wednesday, September 24, 2014 Jesse Mathew was found and arrested on the Bolivar Peninsula beach in Galveston County. Officials believe he may have been camping there for days before he was recognized and reported.



When police initially questioned Matthew, he gave a false name. But when Galveston police ran the license plates on the vehicle he was driving, they discovered it was registered to the fugitive Jesse Matthew and arrested him on failure to identify charges: http://www.criminalattorneyfortworth.com/fail-to-id.shtml



When brought before the judge on Thursday afternoon, Matthew was charged with being a fugitive from justice, and abduction with intent to defile.



Mathew waived his right to fight extradition to Georgia. He is being kept in isolation to protect him from other prisoners.



Investigators are not sure why Mathew was in Texas, but it is believed that he may have family members in the area. Mathew has retained the service of a criminal defense attorney and does not wish to speak with anyone.



Matthew appeared confused, asking several questions when the judge read him his rights and he was asked him to sign papers. The judge thoroughly explained each charge after the questions.



About Hannah Graham

Hannah Graham is still missing and was last seen about two weeks ago in Charlottesville, Virginia at a restaurant and bar. Surveillance video at the restaurant and through town shows her speaking to Mathew, capturing the last few moments anyone before she disappeared.



Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hannah Graham, or with background and personal information about Jesse Mathew to come forward.