Cerritos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2016 --Lights! Camera! Action!.... All of the world's eyes look to Hollywood for entertainment's biggest night – The 88th Academy Awards – Sunday, February 28, 2016. Hollywood's A-listers, bloggers, vloggers and internet sensations are set to watch all of Oscar's big winners at the Sofitel Beverly Hills. And to make sure everyone is Red Carpet Ready for their close-ups will be Reema Khan and the team from s.h.a.p.e.s. Brow Bar and Reema Beauty.



Amidst the lavish ambiance of this Beverly Hills icon, guests will experience the thrills, surprises and excitement of the 88th Academy Awards with a live viewing and after-party which will be held at the Rivieria 31, Estérel and Patio inside Sofitel Beverly Hills. More than viewing and networking, guests will also get an exclusive look at the 2016 Look Bar Collections from Reema Beauty and have the opportunity to win unlimited brow services from s.h.a.p.e.s. Brow Bar. With Oscar-themed cocktails and food, star-studded red carpets and a chance to mingle with the Who's Who of Hollywood, this is sure to be an Oscar obsession that must be fulfilled.



Come Join for French Tuesdays and The Notice Network Oscar Viewing and After-Party brought by s.h.a.p.e.s. Brow Bar and Reema Beauty



When: Sunday, February 28, 2016



Time: 3:00pm – Midnight



Where: Sofitel Beverly Hills - 8555 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90048



Why: Because it's the hottest ticket in town (besides the actual Academy Awards).



s.h.a.p.e.s. Brow Bar, the pioneers of brow threading, started in 2003 when Reema Khan noticed a clear demand for her eyebrow shaping services. With women driving from all over to the north side of Chicago just for a short threading session, Reema saw the opportunity to maximize this burgeoning marketplace. Armed with her threading expertise and a mission to educate people about this ancient art, she launched her first brow bar at a local mall in Chicago. With the success of her first brow bar, Reema took the brow artistry experience to the next level and expanded the brow bar concept to malls across the U.S. Equipped with great brow shaping techniques, an affordable price point, and a growing demand, s.h.a.p.e.s. Brow Bar set forth the next level of beauty – the beauty bar experience – and turned one woman's vision into a flourishing business. Now with s.h.a.p.e.s. Brow Bar locations nationwide and continual rapid growth, Reema unveils her next innovation - RMLA Makeover Bar, your beauty transformation destination.



About Reema Beauty

Bold. Vibrant. Cutting-Edge. Inventive. Sensual. Sensitive. Playful. Confident. Passionate. A woman exudes all of these things and more. Reema Beauty was created to celebrate the beauty inside. Reema beauty believes makeup is an expression of power, giving everyone the opportunity to embrace the true essence of beauty and the confidence to express that to the world. The company is in love with the innovative vibrancy of color and believe in using the finest, groundbreaking ingredients to create color cosmetics that women love to use to tell their story. Reema Beauty believes makeup is so much more than a little color on the face. It's a window into personal truths and a way to share those truths with everyone around. There is nothing like a makeover on the outside to make someone feel better and more confident on the inside. Reema Beauty is where everyone is beYOUtiful. Rediscover the beYOUtiful self each day with Reema Beauty.



