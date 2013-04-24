FullTraffic Launches Affiliate Program, Lets Referrers Earn Extra Income Just for Spreading the Word

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2013 --FullTraffic, one of the leading advertising networks in the traffic-driving market, today unveiled its affiliate program that helps individuals earn extra revenue online. People can now sign up to become affiliates and gain 20% commissions for each successful referral.



According to FullTraffic CEO Federico Einhorn, one of the reasons they launched the program was because they have been getting numerous inquiries from people wanting to become affiliates. “The number of people asking for an affiliate program has grown tremendously over the past few months, so we decided to give users what they want. Besides, the more the merrier” furthered the CEO.



Einhorn also mentioned that a lot of their clients are already referring FullTraffic to their peers, so the affiliate program is the company’s way of rewarding users and encouraging them to spread the word even more.



How It Works



Those interested in becoming affiliates may enroll by filling out the necessary information at http://www.fulltraffic.net/affiliates. Once registered, affiliates will be able to place FullTraffic’s banners, creatives, and codes onto their websites or newsletters.



Affiliates will earn 20% commission every time a user signs up using their unique link. Unlike other similar programs, there are no minimum payout thresholds so affiliates will be able to receive their earnings no matter how much they have in their account. Payments are issued within the first 10 days of every month.



Additionally, there are no limits to the number of referrals that affiliates can make so there’s virtually no cap to how much they can earn. “We want our affiliate program to be as open and rewarding as possible” mentioned Einhorn.



FullTraffic’s affiliate tracking cookies last for 6 months, which means the members of the program will remain eligible for receiving their commissions as long as the user places an order within 6 months. “We understand that it can take time and multiple impressions before clicks can turn into actual sales so we’re giving our affiliates half a year to convert each user who clicks on their link” said Einhorn.



Maintaining the Integrity of FullTraffic’s Network



While FullTraffic accepts the vast majority of users as affiliates, it’s important to note that the company’s affiliate program also has certain restrictions. “We would like to preserve the integrity of our network, so there are certain types of websites that we do not accept into our affiliate program” said Einhorn.



Such websites include those that promote violence or sexually explicit materials as well as sites that condone discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation, or age. Needless to say, websites that promote illegal activities are also prohibited. To view the full list of rules and requirements for the FullTraffic affiliate program, please check http://www.fulltraffic.net/affiliates/terms.



“We’re all for word-of-mouth promotion and referrals, but we’d like our affiliates to do so in a manner that is honest and respectful” said Einhorn. The CEO continued, “FullTraffic works hard to provide a great experience for everyone so we will not condone any activities that are the slightest bit offensive, let alone illegal.”



About FullTraffic

A leading provider of web traffic for all kinds of businesses, FullTraffic offers various solutions that can help advertisers reach target customers, drive real visitors to their websites, and boost rankings. FullTraffic has an extremely wide reach as it runs its very own ad network comprised of over a million websites. Learn more at http://www.fulltraffic.net.